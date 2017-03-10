The Arc Mower County to host 22nd Annual Rose Sale

The Arc Mower County will host its 22nd Annual Rose Sale from February 21 through March 23, 2017.

The proceeds will help fund programs benefiting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Advocacy and Family Support Services, Special Olympics, Housing Program, People First Aktion Club, Vacations and Our Place Recreation Center.

Red roses and multicolored “lollipop” roses will be offered. Purchase a dozen red roses for $17, or $23 with a vase included. Lollipop roses cost $19 a dozen, or $25 with a vase. Delivery is available within the city of Austin.

Order forms can be found by emailing office@thearcmc.org.org, calling 507-433-8994 or visiting our website at www.thearcmc.org. Orders can be taken until March 23, 2017 and delivery is scheduled for April 11, 2017.

The Arc’s mission is to promote and protect the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.