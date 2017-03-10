Prep Preview/Recap: 3/10/17

Get ready for all of the weekend’s prep postseason action relevant to the Mower County area and beyond.
- SECTION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
- BOYS
- 1A Sub-Section Finals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- East
- #1 Spring Grove vs. #2 Rushford-Peterson 3/11 @ 5:00 p.m.
- West
- #1 Goodhue vs. #3 Bethlehem Academy 3/11 @ 8:00 p.m.
- East
- 1AA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- #1 Caledonia vs. #4 Pine Island 3/11 @ 11:00 a.m.
- #2 St. Charles vs. #3 Lake City 3/11 @ 2:00 p.m.
- 1AAA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- #1 Austin vs. #4 Byron 3/11 @ 1:00 p.m.
- Pregame at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- #2 Northfield vs. #3 Winona 3/11 @ 2:45 p.m.
- #1 Austin vs. #4 Byron 3/11 @ 1:00 p.m.
- 2AAA Semifinals (@ Gustavus)
- #1 Marshall vs. #4 Faribault 3/11 @ 6:00 p.m.
- #2 Waseca vs. #3 Mankato East 3/11 @ 7:45 p.m.
- 1AAAA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- #1 Lakeville North vs. #4 Lakeville South 3/11 @ 6:30 p.m.
- #2 New Prague vs. #3 John Marshall 3/11 @ 8:15 p.m.
- 1A Sub-Section Finals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- GIRLS
- 1A Championship
- #1 Goodhue (West) vs. #5 Fillmore Central (East) 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- 1AA Championship
- #3 Rochester Lourdes vs. #4 Kenyon-Wanamingo 3/10 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- 2AA Championship
- #1 Norwood-Young American (North) vs. #1 New Richland-H-E-G 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ MSU-Mankato)
- 1AAA Championship 3/9
- #1 Winona 59 #3 Northfield 40
- Winhawks advance to AAA State Tournament
- #1 Winona 59 #3 Northfield 40
- 2AAA Championship 3/9
- #1 Waseca 61 #2 New Ulm 56
- Blue Jays advance to AAA State Tournament
- #1 Waseca 61 #2 New Ulm 56
- 1AAAA Championship 3/9
- #1 Lakeville North 46 #2 Rochester Mayo 41
- Panthers advance to AAAA State Tournament
- #1 Lakeville North 46 #2 Rochester Mayo 41
- 1A Championship
- STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
- A
- Semifinals (@ Xcel Energy Center)
- Northfield (1A) vs. Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 3/10 @ 11:00 a.m.
- #1 Hermantown vs. #5 St. Cloud Cathedral 3/10 @ 1:00 p.m.
- Consolation Tournament (@ Mariucci Arena, U of M)
- Semifinals
- #2 Delano 8 #3 Mahtomedi 1
- #4 East Grand Forks 5 Luverne 2
- Championship
- #2 Delano vs. #4 East Grand Forks 3/11 @ 10:00 a.m.
- Semifinals
- Third Place game (@ Xcel Energy Center)
- Semifinal losers 3/11 @ 9:00 a.m.
- Semifinals (@ Xcel Energy Center)
- AA
- Quarterfinals (@ Xcel Energy Center)
- Lakeville South 5 #2 St. Thomas Academy 2
- #3 Moorehead 4 Hill-Murray 2
- #1 Eden Prairie 3 Wayzata 1
- Rematch of 2016 State Championship
- #5 Grand Rapids 6 #4 Maple Grove 4
- Semifinals (@ Xcel Energy Center)
- #3 Moorehead vs. Lakeville South 3/10 @ 6:00 p.m.
- #1 Eden Prairie vs. #5 Grand Rapids 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m.
- Consolation Tournament (@ Mariucci Arena, U of M)
- Semifinals
- #2 St. Thomas Academy vs. Hill-Murray 3/10 @ 10:00 a.m.
- #4 Maple Grove vs. Wayzata 3/10 @ noon
- Championship
- Semifinal winners 3/11 @ noon
- Semifinals
- Third Place game (@ Xcel Energy Center)
- Semifinal losers 3/11 @ 4:00 p.m.
- Quarterfinals (@ Xcel Energy Center)