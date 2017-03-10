Prep Preview/Recap: 3/10/17

Get ready for all of the weekend’s prep postseason action relevant to the Mower County area and beyond.

SECTION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

BOYS 1A Sub-Section Finals (@ Mayo Civic Center) East #1 Spring Grove vs. #2 Rushford-Peterson 3/11 @ 5:00 p.m. West #1 Goodhue vs. #3 Bethlehem Academy 3/11 @ 8:00 p.m. 1AA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center) #1 Caledonia vs. #4 Pine Island 3/11 @ 11:00 a.m. #2 St. Charles vs. #3 Lake City 3/11 @ 2:00 p.m. 1AAA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center) #1 Austin vs. #4 Byron 3/11 @ 1:00 p.m. Pregame at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com #2 Northfield vs. #3 Winona 3/11 @ 2:45 p.m. 2AAA Semifinals (@ Gustavus) #1 Marshall vs. #4 Faribault 3/11 @ 6:00 p.m. #2 Waseca vs. #3 Mankato East 3/11 @ 7:45 p.m. 1AAAA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center) #1 Lakeville North vs. #4 Lakeville South 3/11 @ 6:30 p.m. #2 New Prague vs. #3 John Marshall 3/11 @ 8:15 p.m.





GIRLS 1A Championship #1 Goodhue (West) vs. #5 Fillmore Central (East) 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Mayo Civic Center) 1AA Championship #3 Rochester Lourdes vs. #4 Kenyon-Wanamingo 3/10 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Mayo Civic Center) 2AA Championship #1 Norwood-Young American (North) vs. #1 New Richland-H-E-G 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ MSU-Mankato) 1AAA Championship 3/9 #1 Winona 59 #3 Northfield 40 Winhawks advance to AAA State Tournament 2AAA Championship 3/9 #1 Waseca 61 #2 New Ulm 56 Blue Jays advance to AAA State Tournament 1AAAA Championship 3/9 #1 Lakeville North 46 #2 Rochester Mayo 41 Panthers advance to AAAA State Tournament



STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT