Prep Preview/Recap: 3/10/17

March 10, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

Get ready for all of the weekend’s prep postseason action relevant to the Mower County area and beyond.

 

  • SECTION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

 

      • BOYS
        • 1A Sub-Section Finals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
          • East
            • #1 Spring Grove vs. #2 Rushford-Peterson 3/11 @ 5:00 p.m.
          • West
            • #1 Goodhue vs. #3 Bethlehem Academy 3/11 @ 8:00 p.m.

        • 1AA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
          • #1 Caledonia vs. #4 Pine Island 3/11 @ 11:00 a.m.
          • #2 St. Charles vs. #3 Lake City 3/11 @ 2:00 p.m.

        • 1AAA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
          • #1 Austin vs. #4 Byron 3/11 @ 1:00 p.m.
            • Pregame at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
          • #2 Northfield vs. #3 Winona 3/11 @ 2:45 p.m.

        • 2AAA Semifinals (@ Gustavus)
          • #1 Marshall vs. #4 Faribault 3/11 @ 6:00 p.m.
          • #2 Waseca vs. #3 Mankato East 3/11 @ 7:45 p.m.

        • 1AAAA Semifinals (@ Mayo Civic Center)
          • #1 Lakeville North vs. #4 Lakeville South 3/11 @ 6:30 p.m.
          • #2 New Prague vs. #3 John Marshall 3/11 @ 8:15 p.m.

      • GIRLS
        • 1A Championship
          • #1 Goodhue (West) vs. #5 Fillmore Central (East) 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Mayo Civic Center)

        • 1AA Championship
          • #3 Rochester Lourdes vs. #4 Kenyon-Wanamingo 3/10 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Mayo Civic Center)

        • 2AA Championship
          • #1 Norwood-Young American (North) vs. #1 New Richland-H-E-G 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ MSU-Mankato)

        • 1AAA Championship 3/9
          • #1 Winona 59 #3 Northfield 40
            • Winhawks advance to AAA State Tournament

        • 2AAA Championship 3/9
          • #1 Waseca 61 #2 New Ulm 56
            • Blue Jays advance to AAA State Tournament

        • 1AAAA Championship 3/9
          • #1 Lakeville North 46 #2 Rochester Mayo 41
            • Panthers advance to AAAA State Tournament

 

  • STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

 

    • A
      • Semifinals (@ Xcel Energy Center)
        • Northfield (1A) vs. Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 3/10 @ 11:00 a.m.
        • #1 Hermantown vs. #5 St. Cloud Cathedral 3/10 @ 1:00 p.m.

      • Consolation Tournament (@ Mariucci Arena, U of M)
        • Semifinals
          • #2 Delano 8 #3 Mahtomedi 1
          • #4 East Grand Forks 5 Luverne 2
        • Championship
          • #2 Delano vs. #4 East Grand Forks 3/11 @ 10:00 a.m.

      • Third Place game (@ Xcel Energy Center)
        • Semifinal losers 3/11 @ 9:00 a.m.

    • AA
      • Quarterfinals (@ Xcel Energy Center)
        • Lakeville South 5 #2 St. Thomas Academy 2
        • #3 Moorehead 4 Hill-Murray 2

        • #1 Eden Prairie 3 Wayzata 1
          • Rematch of 2016 State Championship
        • #5 Grand Rapids 6 #4 Maple Grove 4

      • Semifinals (@ Xcel Energy Center)
        • #3 Moorehead vs. Lakeville South 3/10 @ 6:00 p.m.
        • #1 Eden Prairie vs. #5 Grand Rapids 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m.

      • Consolation Tournament (@ Mariucci Arena, U of M)
        • Semifinals
          • #2 St. Thomas Academy vs. Hill-Murray 3/10 @ 10:00 a.m.
          • #4 Maple Grove vs. Wayzata 3/10 @ noon

        • Championship
          • Semifinal winners 3/11 @ noon

      • Third Place game (@ Xcel Energy Center)
        • Semifinal losers 3/11 @ 4:00 p.m.