Austin man appointment North Dakota’s information technology chief

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a Minnesota man to be the state’s chief information officer.

Shawn Riley will head the North Dakota Information Technology Department beginning April 17. The agency supports the information technology needs of state government, K-12 education and higher education, and also leads the state’s cybersecurity efforts.

Riley has served in IT leadership positions for the past 17 years, most recently with Mayo Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Health System. He’s a native of Lanesboro, Minnesota, and lives in Austin, Minnesota.

Dan Sipes had served as interim chief information officer since December. He will return to his roles as the department’s director of operations and deputy CIO.

Associated Press