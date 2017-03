Prep Preview/Recap: 3/9/17

The Packers got the postseason started strong. Wednesday brought plenty of upsets and close calls around the prep postseasons. You can find all of today’s section and state tournament notes here.



AUSTIN

#1 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #8 ALBERT LEA @ SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS 88-39 Win Improve to 25-2, advance to section semifinals Packers lead 65-23 at halftime Both Gach/Moses Issa/Tate Hebrink: game high 11 points at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 25/40 (62.5%) 3PT: 6/15 (40%) FT: 9/11 (81.8%) SECOND HALF FG: 8/24 (33.33%) 3PT: 3/9 (33.33%) FT: 4/5 (80%) JV team played final 9:38 TOTAL FG: 32/64 (50%) 3PT: 9/24 (37.5%) FT: 13/16 (81.25%)





Issa: game high 16 points





Both Gach: 15 points





Jany Gash: 13 points

