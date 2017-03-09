4 shot outside Minneapolis store; 1 critical after surgery

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting outside a convenience store that injured four people.

Officers who responded to the Super USA store Sunday evening found two men who had been shot. One suffered a noncritical gunshot wound and the other was in critical condition following surgery.

Authorities say two other men later showed up at the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately made. Police were asking anyone with information to contact them.

Associated Press