Prep Preview/Recap: 3/8/17

Fans got more free basketball at the Mayo Civic Center on Tuesday. The Big Nine conference stays busy this week. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #1 BOYS BASKETBALL (24-2; 11-0 Section 1AAA) VS. #8 ALBERT LEA (0-26; 0-11 Section 1AAA) 3/8 @ 7:00 P.M. @ 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
- Coming off 80-67 Loss vs. John Marshall 3/3
- Tigers coming off 82-42 Loss vs. Northfield 3/3 (L34)
- Packers won 71-24 vs. Albert Lea 1/20
- Packers lead 42-12 at halftime
- Oman Oman/Pat Hagen: team high 14 points each
- Career high for Hagen
- 5 seniors started
- Won 91-32 @ Albert Lea 2/25
- Largest margin of victory this season
- Packers lead 58-29 at halftime
- Outscored Tigers 33-13 in 2nd half
- JV team played final 8:41
- Duoth Gach: game high 24 points
- TEAM: tied school record with 17 3s
- SOUTHLAND
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY @ 1A-WEST SEMIFINAL (@ MAYO CIVIC CENTER)
- 67-60/OT Loss
- Fall to, end season at 15-8
- Final game for Thomas Bottema, Chris Webber, Colton Mandt, Blake Pederson, Tyler Hanson and Ty Russell
- Rebels trailed 38-30 at halftime
- BA lead for first 34:53 of regulation
- Southland took 58-56 lead with 1:07 left
- Jared Landherr: game high 30 points
- Bottema: 10 points
- OTHER
- SECTION TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL
- A
- 1A-West Semifinal
- #1 Goodhue 68 #4 Randolph 49
- 1A-West Final
- #1 Goodhue vs. #3 Bethlehem Academy 3/11 @ 8:00 p.m.
- AA
- 1AA Quarterfinals
- #1 Caledonia 83 #9 Lewiston-Altura 56
- #4 Pine Island 49 #5 Rochester Lourdes 38
- 1AA Semifinals
- #1 Caledonia vs. #4 Pine Island 3/11 @ 11:00 a.m.
- #2 St. Charles vs. #3 Lake City 3/11 @ 2:00 p.m.
- AAA
- 2AAA Quarterfinals
- #1 Marshall 68 #8 Hutchinson 22
- #4 Faribault 67 #5 Mankato West 57
- #2 Waseca 86 #7 New Ulm 47
- #3 Mankato East 81 #6 Worthington 53
- 1AAA Quarterfinals (all games at 7:00 p.m.)
- #4 Byron vs. #5 Red Wing
- #3 Winona vs. #6 Stewartville
- #2 Northfield vs. #7 Kasson-Mantorville
- AAAA
- 1AAAA Quarterfinals
- #1 Lakeville North vs. #8 Rochester Century
- #4 Lakeville South vs. #5 Owatonna
- #3 John Marshall vs. #6 Farmington
- #2 New Prague vs. #7 Mayo
- A
- STATE CLASS A BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT (ALL GAMES @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER)
- #2 Delano vs. Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 3/8 @ 11:00 a.m.
- #3 Mahtomedi vs. Northfield (1A) 3/8 @ 1:00 p.m.
- #1 Hermantown vs. Luverne 3/8 @ 6:00 p.m.
- #4 East Grand Forks vs. #5 St. Cloud Cathedral 3/8 @ 8:00 p.m.