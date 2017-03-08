Prep Preview/Recap: 3/8/17

Fans got more free basketball at the Mayo Civic Center on Tuesday. The Big Nine conference stays busy this week. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #1 BOYS BASKETBALL (24-2; 11-0 Section 1AAA) VS. #8 ALBERT LEA (0-26; 0-11 Section 1AAA) 3/8 @ 7:00 P.M. @ 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
        • Coming off 80-67 Loss vs. John Marshall 3/3
        • Tigers coming off 82-42 Loss vs. Northfield 3/3 (L34)
        • Packers won 71-24 vs. Albert Lea 1/20
          • Packers lead 42-12 at halftime
          • Oman Oman/Pat Hagen: team high 14 points each
            • Career high for Hagen
          • 5 seniors started
        • Won 91-32 @ Albert Lea 2/25
          • Largest margin of victory this season
          • Packers lead 58-29 at halftime
            • Outscored Tigers 33-13 in 2nd half
          • JV team played final 8:41
          • Duoth Gach: game high 24 points
          • TEAM: tied school record with 17 3s

 

  • SOUTHLAND
  • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY @ 1A-WEST SEMIFINAL (@ MAYO CIVIC CENTER)
  • 67-60/OT Loss
  • Fall to, end season at 15-8
  • Final game for Thomas Bottema, Chris Webber, Colton Mandt, Blake Pederson, Tyler Hanson and Ty Russell

 

        • Rebels trailed 38-30 at halftime
        • BA lead for first 34:53 of regulation
          • Southland took 58-56 lead with 1:07 left
        • Jared Landherr: game high 30 points 
        • Bottema: 10 points

 

  • OTHER

 

    • SECTION TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL
      • A
        • 1A-West Semifinal
          • #1 Goodhue 68 #4 Randolph 49
        • 1A-West Final
          • #1 Goodhue vs. #3 Bethlehem Academy 3/11 @ 8:00 p.m.

      • AA
        • 1AA Quarterfinals
          • #1 Caledonia 83 #9 Lewiston-Altura 56
          • #4 Pine Island 49 #5 Rochester Lourdes 38
        • 1AA Semifinals
          • #1 Caledonia vs. #4 Pine Island 3/11 @ 11:00 a.m.
          • #2 St. Charles vs. #3 Lake City 3/11 @ 2:00 p.m.  

      • AAA
        • 2AAA Quarterfinals
          • #1 Marshall 68 #8 Hutchinson 22
          • #4 Faribault 67 #5 Mankato West 57

          • #2 Waseca 86 #7 New Ulm 47
          • #3 Mankato East 81 #6 Worthington 53

        • 1AAA Quarterfinals (all games at 7:00 p.m.)
          • #4 Byron vs. #5 Red Wing

          • #3 Winona vs. #6 Stewartville
          • #2 Northfield vs. #7 Kasson-Mantorville

      • AAAA
        • 1AAAA Quarterfinals
          • #1 Lakeville North vs. #8 Rochester Century
          • #4 Lakeville South vs. #5 Owatonna

          • #3 John Marshall vs. #6 Farmington
          • #2 New Prague vs. #7 Mayo

    • STATE CLASS A BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT (ALL GAMES @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER)
      • #2 Delano vs. Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 3/8 @  11:00 a.m.
      • #3 Mahtomedi vs. Northfield (1A) 3/8 @ 1:00 p.m.

      • #1 Hermantown vs. Luverne 3/8 @ 6:00 p.m.
      • #4 East Grand Forks vs. #5 St. Cloud Cathedral 3/8 @ 8:00 p.m.