Officers from the Austin Police Department assisted the Duluth Police Department in executing a search warrant in Austin Tuesday evening at 6:01 p.m. at a residence on the 500 block of 6th Avenue Southeast.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that a 16-year old male juvenile was arrested after one pound of marijuana, $1,200 in cash and a handgun were found in the search. The juvenile male was transported to the Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center in Rochester.