Austin man in custody after early morning high-speed chase

An Austin man is in custody after an early Wednesday morning high-speed chase that ended just beyond the eastern city limits of Austin.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger reported that an officer on routine patrol at 12:10 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning near Austin High School observed a vehicle and could not see the driver. After the running the vehicle’s license plate and finding that the registered owner had a revoked license, the officer got behind the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. Krueger went on to state that the suspect, later identified as 19-year old Semaj Dow of Austin attempted to flee and led the officer on a chase that eventually led to Oakland Avenue.

The pursuing officer estimated that that Dow’s vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour at West Oakland Avenue and Turtle Creek, and because of the high speed the officer slowed down and witnessed the vehicle exit onto eastbound I-90. Chief Krueger noted that the officer was giving the vehicle’s position during the pursuit over the radio, and Dow accelerated to well over 100 miles per hour on I-90. A Minnesota State Trooper successfully deployed spike strips at the 21st Street exit and the vehicle finally came to a stop on I-90 approximately one mile east of 28th Street Northeast.

Krueger stated that Dow was taken out of the vehicle at gunpoint, and he also noted that the pursuit lasted for eight minutes and covered 11 and a half miles. Authorities detected the odor of alcohol on Dow, and he was taken into custody for a DWI. Dow was also found to be in possession of numerous counterfeit $100 bills, and it was also later discovered that the vehicle Dow used in the pursuit was stolen from the Wall-Mart parking lot in Austin.

Dow is in the Mower County jail, where he is facing possible charges of felony evading a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 4th degree DWI, driving after suspension, possession of counterfeit money and motor vehicle theft.