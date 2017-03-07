Prep Postseason Preview/Recap: 3/7/17

Mower County area playoff basketball returns to your radio. The first set of Big Nine teams are set to open their section tournament. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- SOUTHLAND
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL (14-8; 6-3 Section 1A-West) VS. #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (15-11; 5-2 Section 1A-West) 3/7 @ 7:30 P.M. @ 1A-WEST SEMIFINALS
- Game at Mayo Civic Center
- Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Coming off 82-64 win vs. #7 Lyle-Pacelli 3/2
- Cardinals coming off 56-45 Win vs. #6 Blooming Prairie
- Rebels won 56-53 vs. Bethlehem Academy 3/10/07 @ 1A-West Finals
- Southland 1A-West Champions
- Lost section title game 60-53 vs. Rushford-Peterson
- OTHER
- BOYS SECTION TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL
- 1A-East Semifinals 3/6/17
- #1 Spring Grove 70 #5 Kingsland 67
- #2 Rushford-Peterson 54 #3 Wabasha-Kellogg 37
- 1A-East Final
- #1 Spring Grove vs. #2 Rushford-Peterson 3/11 @ 5:00 p.m.
- Other 1A-West Semifinal
- #1 Goodhue vs. #4 Randolph 3/7 @ 6:00 p.m.
- 1AA Quarterfinals 3/6/17
- #2 St. Charles 63 #7 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59/OT
- #3 Lake City 64 #6 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59
- Semifinals
- #2 St. Charles vs. #3 Lake City 3/11 @ 2:00 p.m.
- 2AAA Quarterfinals 3/7 (all games at 7:00 p.m.)
- #1 Marshall vs. #8 Hutchinson
- #4 Faribault vs. #5 Mankato West
- #2 Waseca vs. #7 New Ulm
- #3 Mankato East vs. #6 Worthington
- 1A-East Semifinals 3/6/17