Prep Postseason Preview/Recap: 3/7/17

Mower County area playoff basketball returns to your radio. The first set of Big Nine teams are set to open their section tournament. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



#2 BOYS BASKETBALL (14-8; 6-3 Section 1A-West) VS. #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (15-11; 5-2 Section 1A-West) 3/7 @ 7:30 P.M. @ 1A-WEST SEMIFINALS Game at Mayo Civic Center Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Coming off 82-64 win vs. #7 Lyle-Pacelli 3/2 Cardinals coming off 56-45 Win vs. #6 Blooming Prairie Rebels won 56-53 vs. Bethlehem Academy 3/10/07 @ 1A-West Finals Southland 1A-West Champions Lost section title game 60-53 vs. Rushford-Peterson



