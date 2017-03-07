Austin City council approves loan agreement with Marcusen Park Association

The Austin City Council approved a loan agreement with the Marcusen Park Association at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening in the amount of $56,675 for lights at Marcusen Park. The Hormel Foundation approved a request from the Marcusen Park Association on January 31st to re-lamp the ballpark and to replace the PA system. Their donation to the City of Austin for the Association totaled $120,800 on a project total of $177,457. The Association will hold a fundraising campaign to fund the balance of $56,657.

In other business, the council approved the sale of 3.9 acres of Northwest Park to Cottage Properties, LLC for $253,500. Cottage Properties is looking to build a 24 unit memory care facility on the site, with potential plans for an additional phase on the site. The Austin City Council also approved a resolution authorizing a 4% wage increase for the positions of Police Chief and Police Captain, and approved a budgetd job classification and compensation study.

In other business, the council approved a public hearing for Tuesday, April 18th at 5:30 p.m. for the city’s annual stormwater public informational meeting, and approved a bid from Oyer Trucking for biosolids removal from the city’s wastewater treatment plant totaling $420,900.