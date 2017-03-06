Prep Recap: 3/6/17

State records fell and section championship games got set. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. JOHN MARSHALL (REGULAR SEASON FINALE)
        • FG: 11/28 (39.3%)
        • 3PT: 1/13 (8%)
        • FT: 2/3 (66.67%)
        • FG: 14/31 (45.1%)
        • 3PT: 4/12 (33.33%)
        • FT: 10/20 (50%)
        • FG: 25/59 (42.37%)
        • 3PT: 5/25 (20%)
        • FT: 12/23 (52%)
        • 17 in 2nd half
        • 8 in 2nd half
        • 80-67 Loss
        • Fall to, end regular season at 24-2
        • Final regular season home game for Tyler Tupy, Jesse Synaground, Trent Brown, Jany Gash, Pat Hagen, Oman Oman and Kyle Oberbroeckling
        • Packers trailed 43-25 at halftime
        • FIRST HALF
        • SECOND HALF
        • TOTAL
        • Both Gach: team high 28 points
        • Oman Oman: 10 points
        • Matthew Hurt: 40 points, 13 assists, 4 steals, 4 blocks
        • Next game: #1 Austin vs. #8 Albert Lea 3/8 @ Section 1AAA Quarterfinals

      • BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ STATE MEET (@ U of M Aquatic Center)
        • 17th place, 39 points
        • OTHER BIG NINE TEAM FINISHES
          • Winona/Mankato West: T-5th, 138 points
          • Mankato East: 8th place, 98 points
          • Faribault: 9th place, 87 points
          • Red Wing: 13th place, 63 points
          • Northfield: 16th place, 40 points
        • Isaac Christopherson: 14th place, 200-yard freestyle
        • Mitchell Mayer: 10th place, 50-yard freestyle AND 11th place, 100-yard butterfly
        • Riley Norton: 9th place, diving
        • TEAM: 10th place, 4×400-yard freestyle relay
          • Dolan Peterson, Mayer, Thomas, Christopherson

        • TEAM
        • Individual (Finals)
      • WRESTLING @ STATE  CLASS AAA MEET (@ Xcel Energy Center)
        • Lost 1st round match by tech fall to Lincoln Shinn (Willmar)

        • Jayden Erie: lost in 1st round (160AAA)
    • LYLE-PACELLI
      • 52-43 Loss
      • Fall to, end season at 22-7
        • Final game for Caitlin Roberts, Bethany Strouf and Danielle Hinz
      • Athletics lead 22-20 at halftime
      • FIRST HALF
        • FG: 9/27 (33.33%)
        • 3PT: 1/10 (10%)
        • FT: 3/8 (37.5%)
      • SECOND HALF
        • Abigail Bollingberg: 6/6
        • FG: 6/19 (31.6%)
        • 3PT: 2/8 (25%)
        • FT: 7/8 (87.5%)
      • TOTAL
        • FG: 15/46 (32.6%)
        • 3PT: 3/18 (16.67%)
        • FT: 10/16 (62.5%)
      • Bollingberg: team high 15 points
      • Kristi Fett: 11 points

      • #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #1 GOODHUE @ SECTION 1A-WEST CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (@ MAYO CIVIC CENTER)
    • GRAND MEADOW
      • Jackson Hale: 3rd place (106A)
        • Won consolation semifinal match by major decision
        • Lost semifinal match to Ashton Clark (Park Rapids) by major decision
        • Won quarterfinal match by decision

        • Won 3rd place match by technical fall over Brett Willaby (Windom-Mountain Lake)
      • Brenn Olson: 2nd place (138A)
        • Won semifinal match by decision
        • Won quarterfinal by decision
        • Won first round by decision

        • Lost 1st place match by decision to Lane Heim (St. Charles)
      • Christopher Bain 1st place (195A)
        • Won semifinal match by fall
        • Won quarterfinal match by decision
        • Won 1st place match by decision over Jacob Bennett (Zumbrota-Mazeppa)

 

  • OTHER

 

      • GIRLS SECTION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
        • 1A-East Championship
        • #5 Fillmore Central 59 #3 Kingsland 53
        • 1A

 

 

          • Section Championship
            • #1 Goodhue (W) vs. #5 Fillmore Central (E) 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m.
        • 1AA
          • Semifinal
          • #4 Kenyon-Wanamingo 50 #8 Cotter 40
          • #3 Rochester Lourdes 65 #2 Hayfield 49

 

 

              • Championship
              • #3 Lourdes vs. #4 K-W 3/10 @ 6:00 p.m.

 

 

        • 1AAA
          • Semifinal
          • #1 Winona 71 #5 Byron 46
          • #3 Northfield 50 #2 Kasson-Mantorville 44

 

 

          • Championship
            • #1 Winona vs. #3 Northfield 3/9 @ 6:00 p.m.
        • 1AAAA
          • Semifinal
          • #1 Lakeville North 69 #5 Farmington 49
          • #2 Rochester Mayo 56 #3 Lakeville South 32

 

 

        • Championship
          • #1 Lakeville North vs. #2 Mayo 3/9 @ 8:00 p.m.

    • STATE BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING MEETS (@ U of M AQUATIC CENTER)
      • Minnetonka (AA), 4×400 freestyle relay (3:09.73)
      • Eden Prairie (AA), 4×200 freestyle relay (1:23.49)
        • Broke their own record by .01 seconds from preliminaries
      • Jack Dahlgren (Chanhassen; AA), 100-backstroke (48.28)
      • JohnThomas Larson (Edina; AA), 500-freestyle (4:16.92)
        • Broke his own record by .83 seconds from preliminaries
        • Committed to Texas Longhorns
      • Larson, 200-IM (1:46.30)
        • Broke his own record by .59 seconds from preliminaries
      • Orono (A), 4×200-free relay (1:34.09)
        • Broke St. Thomas’ record (2015)
      • Joshua Winters (Eden Prairie; AA). 100-butterfly (48.25)
        • Broke his own record (2016)
      • New state records
      • Class records