Prep Recap: 3/6/17

State records fell and section championship games got set. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. JOHN MARSHALL (REGULAR SEASON FINALE)
- FG: 11/28 (39.3%)
- 3PT: 1/13 (8%)
- FT: 2/3 (66.67%)
- FG: 14/31 (45.1%)
- 3PT: 4/12 (33.33%)
- FT: 10/20 (50%)
- FG: 25/59 (42.37%)
- 3PT: 5/25 (20%)
- FT: 12/23 (52%)
- 17 in 2nd half
- 8 in 2nd half
- 80-67 Loss
- Fall to, end regular season at 24-2
- Final regular season home game for Tyler Tupy, Jesse Synaground, Trent Brown, Jany Gash, Pat Hagen, Oman Oman and Kyle Oberbroeckling
- Packers trailed 43-25 at halftime
- FIRST HALF
- SECOND HALF
- TOTAL
- Both Gach: team high 28 points
- Oman Oman: 10 points
- Matthew Hurt: 40 points, 13 assists, 4 steals, 4 blocks
- Next game: #1 Austin vs. #8 Albert Lea 3/8 @ Section 1AAA Quarterfinals
- BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ STATE MEET (@ U of M Aquatic Center)
- 17th place, 39 points
- OTHER BIG NINE TEAM FINISHES
- Winona/Mankato West: T-5th, 138 points
- Mankato East: 8th place, 98 points
- Faribault: 9th place, 87 points
- Red Wing: 13th place, 63 points
- Northfield: 16th place, 40 points
- Isaac Christopherson: 14th place, 200-yard freestyle
- Mitchell Mayer: 10th place, 50-yard freestyle AND 11th place, 100-yard butterfly
- Riley Norton: 9th place, diving
- TEAM: 10th place, 4×400-yard freestyle relay
- Dolan Peterson, Mayer, Thomas, Christopherson
- WRESTLING @ STATE CLASS AAA MEET (@ Xcel Energy Center)
- Lost 1st round match by tech fall to Lincoln Shinn (Willmar)
- Jayden Erie: lost in 1st round (160AAA)
- LYLE-PACELLI
- 52-43 Loss
- Fall to, end season at 22-7
- Final game for Caitlin Roberts, Bethany Strouf and Danielle Hinz
- Athletics lead 22-20 at halftime
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 9/27 (33.33%)
- 3PT: 1/10 (10%)
- FT: 3/8 (37.5%)
- SECOND HALF
- Abigail Bollingberg: 6/6
- FG: 6/19 (31.6%)
- 3PT: 2/8 (25%)
- FT: 7/8 (87.5%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 15/46 (32.6%)
- 3PT: 3/18 (16.67%)
- FT: 10/16 (62.5%)
- Bollingberg: team high 15 points
- Kristi Fett: 11 points
- #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #1 GOODHUE @ SECTION 1A-WEST CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (@ MAYO CIVIC CENTER)
- GRAND MEADOW
- Jackson Hale: 3rd place (106A)
- Won consolation semifinal match by major decision
- Lost semifinal match to Ashton Clark (Park Rapids) by major decision
- Won quarterfinal match by decision
- Won 3rd place match by technical fall over Brett Willaby (Windom-Mountain Lake)
- Brenn Olson: 2nd place (138A)
- Won semifinal match by decision
- Won quarterfinal by decision
- Won first round by decision
- Lost 1st place match by decision to Lane Heim (St. Charles)
- Christopher Bain 1st place (195A)
- Won semifinal match by fall
- Won quarterfinal match by decision
- Won 1st place match by decision over Jacob Bennett (Zumbrota-Mazeppa)
- OTHER
- GIRLS SECTION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
- 1A-East Championship
- #5 Fillmore Central 59 #3 Kingsland 53
- 1A
- Section Championship
- #1 Goodhue (W) vs. #5 Fillmore Central (E) 3/10 @ 8:00 p.m.
- 1AA
- Semifinal
- #4 Kenyon-Wanamingo 50 #8 Cotter 40
- #3 Rochester Lourdes 65 #2 Hayfield 49
- Championship
- #3 Lourdes vs. #4 K-W 3/10 @ 6:00 p.m.
- 1AAA
- Semifinal
- #1 Winona 71 #5 Byron 46
- #3 Northfield 50 #2 Kasson-Mantorville 44
- Championship
- #1 Winona vs. #3 Northfield 3/9 @ 6:00 p.m.
- 1AAAA
- Semifinal
- #1 Lakeville North 69 #5 Farmington 49
- #2 Rochester Mayo 56 #3 Lakeville South 32
- Championship
- #1 Lakeville North vs. #2 Mayo 3/9 @ 8:00 p.m.
- STATE BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING MEETS (@ U of M AQUATIC CENTER)
- Minnetonka (AA), 4×400 freestyle relay (3:09.73)
- Eden Prairie (AA), 4×200 freestyle relay (1:23.49)
- Broke their own record by .01 seconds from preliminaries
- Jack Dahlgren (Chanhassen; AA), 100-backstroke (48.28)
- JohnThomas Larson (Edina; AA), 500-freestyle (4:16.92)
- Broke his own record by .83 seconds from preliminaries
- Committed to Texas Longhorns
- Larson, 200-IM (1:46.30)
- Broke his own record by .59 seconds from preliminaries
- Orono (A), 4×200-free relay (1:34.09)
- Broke St. Thomas’ record (2015)
- Joshua Winters (Eden Prairie; AA). 100-butterfly (48.25)
- Broke his own record (2016)
- New state records
- Class records