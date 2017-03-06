Austin man in custody after one-vehicle accident Saturday evening

An Austin man is in custody after a one-vehicle accident Saturday evening.

Officers from the Austin Police Department responded to an accident report Saturday night at 9:36 p.m. on Hormel Drive. Chief of Police Brian Krueger reported that a westbound car had stuck a tree head-on, and after speaking with the driver, later identified as 31-year old Roberto Hernandez-Zacarias of Austin and a 20-year old male passenger, officers found that Zacarias had been drinking and he was processed for a DWI. Chief Krueger stated that Zacarias is also facing charges of giving a false name to a peace officer, driving without a valid license and speeding.

The passenger told authorities that a semi making a wide turn had caused them to take evasive action, but Chief Krueger noted that officers estimated the two were traveling in excess of 40 miles per hour on Hormel Parkway. The vehicle struck the curb, crossed the entire roadway, jumped the opposite curb and struck the tree head-on. Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene, but both individuals denied medical treatment.