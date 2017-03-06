2 men, 2 calls for help on Anoka County lake

It took a couple of times for two snowmobilers on a lake in Anoka County to learn the dangers of thin ice.

Sheriff’s officials say the two men called 911 Sunday afternoon after one of them fell through the ice on Coon Lake while snowmobiling. The man was able to climb out of the water on his own.

The Star Tribune says about two hours later, the same men made a second emergency call from the same location. Authorities say they were attempting to retrieve the snowmobile by sliding a canoe across the thin ice. Both ended up in the frigid water. The first man was rescued. The second was submerged for about 10 minutes and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

