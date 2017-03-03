Prep Preview/Recap: 3/3/17

Thursday night was rough for Section 1A-West. A Big Nine championship goes on the line tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL (24-1; 11-0 Section 1A-West) VS. JOHN MARSHALL (22-3; 6-0 Section 1A-West) 3/3 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Coming off 91-32 Win @ Albert Lea
- Rockets coming off 93-52 Win @ Century 2/28
- Packers lost 75-64 @ John Marshall 1/14
- Packers trailed 38-30 at halftime
- Gach brothers opened 2nd half on 10-0 run
- Both Gach 3 pt., steal, Duoth Gach 3 pt., Both layup, Both steal, Duoth two-hand dunk
- Rockets used 9-0 2nd half run to pull away
- Duoth Gach: team high 23 points
- Matthew Hurt (JM): 39 points, 11 rebounds
- Big Nine Championship on the line
- Packers win- Austin/John Marshall split conference title
- Rockets win- JM wins conference outright
- BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ STATE CLASS A MEET (@ UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA AQUATIC CENTER)
- DIVING
- Preliminaries- Riley Norton 13th place
- Semifinals: Norton 12th place
- SWIMMING 3/3
- Prelims @ Noon
- SWIMMING & DIVING 3/4
- Finals @ Noon
- DIVING
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #2 SOUTHLAND @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
- 82-64 Loss
- Fall to, end season at 10-16
- Final game for Brady Lester (9 points), Kamis Kuku (9) Nathan Drees (5), Cole Ethen, and Jacob Paul
- Jed Nelson: team high 11 points
- #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL (22-6; 18-1 Section 1A-West) @ #1 GOODHUE (23-4; 2-0 Section 1A-West) 3/4 @ 8:00 p.m. @ SECTION 1A-WEST FINAL (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- Pregame at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Coming off 57-22 Win vs. #3 Grand Meadow 2/28
- Wildcats coming off 82-36 Win vs. #5 Bethlehem Academy 2/28
- Athletics lost 54-49/OT @ Goodhue 1/7
- Athletics trailed 17-16 at halftime
- Lexi Lodermeier made Wildcats first FG 7 minutes in
- Bethany Strouf: 15 points
- Brooke Walter: 13 points
- Wildcats outscored LP 8-3 in OT
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- #6 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
- 56-45 Loss
- Drop to, end season at 10-16
- Final game for Seth Bedenbaugh, Ben Smith and Zach Piller
- Blossoms lead 25-17 at halftime
- Cardinals outscored BP 39-20 in 2nd half
- Kaden Thomas: team high 19 points
- GRAND MEADOW
- #5 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #4 RANDOLPH @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
- 52-19 Loss
- Fall to, end season at 12-13
- Final game for Wes Ojulu, Connor King and Mark Cotten
- SOUTHLAND
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #7 LYLE-PACELLI @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
- 82-64 Win
- Improve to 14-8, advance to sub-section semifinals
- Thomas Bottema: game high 30 points
- 6-7 3PT in first half
- Chris Webber: 16 points
- Jared Landherr: 14 points
- Next game: vs. #3 Bethlehem Academy 3/7 @ Mayo Civic Center (KAUS game)
- OTHER
- WRESTLING @ STATE MEET (@ XCEL ENERGY CENTER)
- Mower County area participants
- AUSTIN (CLASS AAA)
- Jayden Erie (Austin; AAA)
- GMLO (CLASS A)
- Jackson Hale (GMLO; A)
- Chris Romero (GMLO; A)
- Brenn Olson (GMLO; A)
- Christopher Bain (GMLO; A)
- OTHER
- Blake Legred (United South Central; A)
- Gavin Sonnek (USC; A)
- Elijah Hollins (John Marshall; AAA)
- Darnell Wheatley (John Marshall; AAA)
- Monty Ridley (John Marshall; AAA)
- Griffin Thorn (Owatonna; AAA)
- Goy Tut (Owatonna; AAA)
- AUSTIN (CLASS AAA)
- Mower County area participants