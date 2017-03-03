Prep Preview/Recap: 3/3/17

Thursday night was rough for Section 1A-West. A Big Nine championship goes on the line tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN #2 BOYS BASKETBALL (24-1; 11-0 Section 1A-West) VS. JOHN MARSHALL (22-3; 6-0 Section 1A-West) 3/3 @ 7:30 P.M. Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Coming off 91-32 Win @ Albert Lea Rockets coming off 93-52 Win @ Century 2/28 Packers lost 75-64 @ John Marshall 1/14 Packers trailed 38-30 at halftime Gach brothers opened 2nd half on 10-0 run Both Gach 3 pt., steal, Duoth Gach 3 pt., Both layup, Both steal, Duoth two-hand dunk Rockets used 9-0 2nd half run to pull away Duoth Gach: team high 23 points Matthew Hurt (JM): 39 points, 11 rebounds Big Nine Championship on the line Packers win- Austin/John Marshall split conference title Rockets win- JM wins conference outright









BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ STATE CLASS A MEET (@ UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA AQUATIC CENTER) DIVING Preliminaries- Riley Norton 13th place Semifinals: Norton 12th place SWIMMING 3/3 Prelims @ Noon SWIMMING & DIVING 3/4 Finals @ Noon



LYLE-PACELLI

#7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #2 SOUTHLAND @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS

82-64 Loss

Fall to, end season at 10-16

Final game for Brady Lester (9 points), Kamis Kuku (9) Nathan Drees (5), Cole Ethen, and Jacob Paul

Jed Nelson: team high 11 points

#2 GIRLS BASKETBALL (22-6; 18-1 Section 1A-West) @ #1 GOODHUE (23-4; 2-0 Section 1A-West) 3/4 @ 8:00 p.m. @ SECTION 1A-WEST FINAL (@ Mayo Civic Center)

Pregame at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com







Coming off 57-22 Win vs. #3 Grand Meadow 2/28







Wildcats coming off 82-36 Win vs. #5 Bethlehem Academy 2/28







Athletics lost 54-49/OT @ Goodhue 1/7 Athletics trailed 17-16 at halftime Lexi Lodermeier made Wildcats first FG 7 minutes in Bethany Strouf: 15 points Brooke Walter: 13 points Wildcats outscored LP 8-3 in OT



BLOOMING PRAIRIE #6 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 56-45 Loss Drop to, end season at 10-16 Final game for Seth Bedenbaugh, Ben Smith and Zach Piller Blossoms lead 25-17 at halftime Cardinals outscored BP 39-20 in 2nd half Kaden Thomas: team high 19 points



GRAND MEADOW #5 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #4 RANDOLPH @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 52-19 Loss Fall to, end season at 12-13 Final game for Wes Ojulu, Connor King and Mark Cotten



SOUTHLAND #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #7 LYLE-PACELLI @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 82-64 Win Improve to 14-8, advance to sub-section semifinals Thomas Bottema: game high 30 points 6-7 3PT in first half Chris Webber: 16 points Jared Landherr: 14 points Next game: vs. #3 Bethlehem Academy 3/7 @ Mayo Civic Center (KAUS game)



