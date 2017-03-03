Prep Preview/Recap: 3/3/17

Thursday night was rough for Section 1A-West. A Big Nine championship goes on the line tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN
      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL (24-1; 11-0 Section 1A-West) VS. JOHN MARSHALL (22-3; 6-0 Section 1A-West) 3/3 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Coming off 91-32 Win @ Albert Lea
        • Rockets coming off 93-52 Win @ Century 2/28
        • Packers lost 75-64 @ John Marshall 1/14
          • Packers trailed 38-30 at halftime
          • Gach brothers opened 2nd half on 10-0 run
            • Both Gach 3 pt., steal, Duoth Gach 3 pt., Both layup, Both steal, Duoth two-hand dunk
          • Rockets used 9-0 2nd half run to pull away
          • Duoth Gach: team high 23 points
          • Matthew Hurt (JM): 39 points, 11 rebounds
        • Big Nine Championship on the line
          • Packers win- Austin/John Marshall split conference title
          • Rockets win- JM wins conference outright
      • BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ STATE CLASS A MEET (@ UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA AQUATIC CENTER)
        • DIVING
          • Preliminaries- Riley Norton 13th place
          • Semifinals: Norton 12th place
        • SWIMMING 3/3
          • Prelims @ Noon
        • SWIMMING & DIVING 3/4
          • Finals @ Noon
  • LYLE-PACELLI
  • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #2 SOUTHLAND @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
  • 82-64 Loss
  • Fall to, end season at 10-16
  • Final game for Brady Lester (9 points), Kamis Kuku (9) Nathan Drees (5), Cole Ethen, and Jacob Paul
  • Jed Nelson: team high 11 points
  • #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL (22-6; 18-1 Section 1A-West) @ #1 GOODHUE (23-4; 2-0 Section 1A-West) 3/4 @ 8:00 p.m. @ SECTION 1A-WEST FINAL (@ Mayo Civic Center)
        • Pregame at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Coming off 57-22 Win vs. #3 Grand Meadow 2/28
        • Wildcats coming off 82-36 Win vs. #5 Bethlehem Academy 2/28
        • Athletics lost 54-49/OT @ Goodhue 1/7
          • Athletics trailed 17-16 at halftime
            • Lexi Lodermeier made Wildcats first FG 7 minutes in
          • Bethany Strouf: 15 points
          • Brooke Walter: 13 points 
          • Wildcats outscored LP 8-3 in OT
    • BLOOMING PRAIRIE
      • #6 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
        • 56-45 Loss
        • Drop to, end season at 10-16
        • Final game for Seth Bedenbaugh, Ben Smith and Zach Piller
        • Blossoms lead 25-17 at halftime
          • Cardinals outscored BP 39-20 in 2nd half
        • Kaden Thomas: team high 19 points

    • GRAND MEADOW
      • #5 BOYS BASKETBALL @ #4 RANDOLPH @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
        • 52-19 Loss
        • Fall to, end season at 12-13
        • Final game for Wes Ojulu, Connor King and Mark Cotten

    • SOUTHLAND
      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #7 LYLE-PACELLI @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
        • 82-64 Win
        • Improve to 14-8, advance to sub-section semifinals
        • Thomas Bottema: game high 30 points
          • 6-7 3PT in first half
        • Chris Webber: 16 points
        • Jared Landherr: 14 points
        • Next game: vs. #3 Bethlehem Academy 3/7 @ Mayo Civic Center (KAUS game)
  • OTHER
    • WRESTLING @ STATE MEET (@ XCEL ENERGY CENTER)
      • Mower County area participants
        • AUSTIN (CLASS AAA)
          • Jayden Erie (Austin; AAA)
        • GMLO (CLASS A)
          • Jackson Hale (GMLO; A)
          • Chris Romero (GMLO; A)
          • Brenn Olson (GMLO; A)
          • Christopher Bain (GMLO; A)
        • OTHER
          • Blake Legred (United South Central; A)
          • Gavin Sonnek (USC; A)
          • Elijah Hollins (John Marshall; AAA)
          • Darnell Wheatley (John Marshall; AAA)
          • Monty Ridley (John Marshall; AAA)
          • Griffin Thorn (Owatonna; AAA)
          • Goy Tut (Owatonna; AAA)