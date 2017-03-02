Three injured in two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning

Officers from the Austin Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries Wednesday morning at 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and 6th Avenue Northwest.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that a vehicle driven by a 41-year old male from Austin was southbound on 4th Street when a vehicle in front of him blew a stop sign. To avoid striking that vehicle, he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by 25-year old female from Austin that was northbound on 6th Avenue Northwest.

The 41-year old male driver was uninjured, but the 25-year old female and two passengers in her vehicle, a 7 and a 9-year old both from Austin were injured and transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Austin by Gold Cross Ambulance. Their condition was unknown at last word, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene after suffering significant damage.