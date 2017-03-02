Prep Recap: 3/2/17

March 2, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

The Packers fought through multiple double digit deficits. A pair of ovetime periods were needed to punch a ticket to the state hockey tournament. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #3 NORTHFIELD @ SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
        • 63-51 Loss
        • Fall to, end season at 11-15
          • Final game for Awenia Nywesh, Rebecca Younis, Amber Hansen
        • Raiders lead 33-21 at halftime
          • Packers trailed 44-41 with 8:39 left
          • Trailed 51-50 with 2:03 left
          • Northfield finished game on 12-1 run
        • Annika Hoff (NF): game high 20 points
        • Nywesh: team high 17 points
        • Hansen: 5 points
        • Younis: 3 points

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI
  • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (10-15; 6-15 Section 1A-West) @ #2 SOUTHLAND (13-8; 6-3 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS

  • Coming off 77-33 Win vs. #10 Christian Life Academy 2/28 @ 1A-West play-in game 
  • Rebels coming off 70-65 Win @ Chatfield 2/21 (regular season finale)
  • Athletics lost 60-54 @ Southland 1/28

  • LP

 

            • Athletics went on 6-0 run over 1:30 to pull game within 54-50
            • Brady Lester: game high 23 points
            • Kamis Kuku: 15 points

 

  • SL

 

            • Rebels lead 33-22 at halftime 
            • Webber: 16 points, 9 rebounds

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE
  • #6 BOYS BASKETBALL (10-15; 1-5 Section 1A-West) @ #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (14-11; 5-2 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
  • Coming off 70-41 Loss vs. #8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/23 (regular season finale)
  • Cardinals coming off 57-40 Loss vs. #9 New Richland H-E-G 2/25 (regular season finale)
  • Blossoms lost 56-40 @ Bethlehem Academy 2/3 
  • Blossoms lost 71-60 vs. BA 2/20

 

          • Blossoms trailed 34-29 at halftime
            • Outscored 37-31 in 2nd half
          • Gabe Hagen: team high 12 points
          • Max Romeo/Cameron Kubista: 11 points each

 

  • GRAND MEADOW
  • #5 BOYS BASKETBALL (12-12; 11-12 Section 1A-West) @ #4 RANDOLPH (16-9; 12-5 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
  • Coming off 69-65 Loss vs. Kingsland 2/21 
  • Rockets coming off 59-40 Win vs. Medford 2/20
  • Larks lost 55-44 vs. Randolph 1/13

 

          • Larks trailed 24-23 at halftime
          • Max Jech: team high 15 points 
          • Second meeting PPD (regular season finale)

 

  • OTHER

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL
        • Section 1AAA Quarterfinals
          • #1 Winona 82 #8 Winona 38
          • #5 Byron 70 #4 Red Wing 60

          • #3 Northfield 63 #6 Austin 51
          • #2 Kasson-Mantorville 60 #7 Stewartville 48

          • Semifinals 3/4
            • #1 Winona vs. #5 Byron
            • #2 Kasson vs. #3 Northfield

        • Section 1AAAA Quarterfinals
          • #1 Lakeville North 60 #8 Rochester Century 38
          • #5 Farmington 54 #4 Owatonna 48

          • #6 Lakeville South 73 #3 New Prague 60
          • #2 Rochester Mayo 56 #7 John Marshall 32

          • Semifinals 3/4
            • #1 Lakeville North vs. #5 Farmington
            • #2 Rochester Mayo vs. #6 Lakeville South

      • BOYS HOCKEY
        • Section 1A Hockey Championship
        • #1 Northfield 3 #3 Red Wing 2/2OT

 

 

          • Sr F Grant Sawyer scored game winner 0:20 into 2nd OT
          • Raiders advance to state tournament 3/8