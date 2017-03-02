Prep Recap: 3/2/17

The Packers fought through multiple double digit deficits. A pair of ovetime periods were needed to punch a ticket to the state hockey tournament. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #3 NORTHFIELD @ SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
- 63-51 Loss
- Fall to, end season at 11-15
- Final game for Awenia Nywesh, Rebecca Younis, Amber Hansen
- Raiders lead 33-21 at halftime
- Packers trailed 44-41 with 8:39 left
- Trailed 51-50 with 2:03 left
- Northfield finished game on 12-1 run
- Annika Hoff (NF): game high 20 points
- Nywesh: team high 17 points
- Hansen: 5 points
- Younis: 3 points
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (10-15; 6-15 Section 1A-West) @ #2 SOUTHLAND (13-8; 6-3 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
- Coming off 77-33 Win vs. #10 Christian Life Academy 2/28 @ 1A-West play-in game
- Rebels coming off 70-65 Win @ Chatfield 2/21 (regular season finale)
- Athletics lost 60-54 @ Southland 1/28
- LP
- Athletics went on 6-0 run over 1:30 to pull game within 54-50
- Brady Lester: game high 23 points
- Kamis Kuku: 15 points
- SL
- Rebels lead 33-22 at halftime
- Webber: 16 points, 9 rebounds
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- #6 BOYS BASKETBALL (10-15; 1-5 Section 1A-West) @ #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (14-11; 5-2 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
- Coming off 70-41 Loss vs. #8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/23 (regular season finale)
- Cardinals coming off 57-40 Loss vs. #9 New Richland H-E-G 2/25 (regular season finale)
- Blossoms lost 56-40 @ Bethlehem Academy 2/3
- Blossoms lost 71-60 vs. BA 2/20
- Blossoms trailed 34-29 at halftime
- Outscored 37-31 in 2nd half
- Gabe Hagen: team high 12 points
- Max Romeo/Cameron Kubista: 11 points each
- GRAND MEADOW
- #5 BOYS BASKETBALL (12-12; 11-12 Section 1A-West) @ #4 RANDOLPH (16-9; 12-5 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS
- Coming off 69-65 Loss vs. Kingsland 2/21
- Rockets coming off 59-40 Win vs. Medford 2/20
- Larks lost 55-44 vs. Randolph 1/13
- Larks trailed 24-23 at halftime
- Max Jech: team high 15 points
- Second meeting PPD (regular season finale)
- OTHER
- GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Section 1AAA Quarterfinals
- #1 Winona 82 #8 Winona 38
- #5 Byron 70 #4 Red Wing 60
- #3 Northfield 63 #6 Austin 51
- #2 Kasson-Mantorville 60 #7 Stewartville 48
- Semifinals 3/4
- #1 Winona vs. #5 Byron
- #2 Kasson vs. #3 Northfield
- Section 1AAAA Quarterfinals
- #1 Lakeville North 60 #8 Rochester Century 38
- #5 Farmington 54 #4 Owatonna 48
- #6 Lakeville South 73 #3 New Prague 60
- #2 Rochester Mayo 56 #7 John Marshall 32
- Semifinals 3/4
- #1 Lakeville North vs. #5 Farmington
- #2 Rochester Mayo vs. #6 Lakeville South
- Section 1AAA Quarterfinals
- BOYS HOCKEY
- Section 1A Hockey Championship
- #1 Northfield 3 #3 Red Wing 2/2OT
- Sr F Grant Sawyer scored game winner 0:20 into 2nd OT
- Raiders advance to state tournament 3/8