Prep Recap: 3/2/17

The Packers fought through multiple double digit deficits. A pair of ovetime periods were needed to punch a ticket to the state hockey tournament. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #3 NORTHFIELD @ SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS 63-51 Loss Fall to, end season at 11-15 Final game for Awenia Nywesh, Rebecca Younis, Amber Hansen Raiders lead 33-21 at halftime Packers trailed 44-41 with 8:39 left Trailed 51-50 with 2:03 left Northfield finished game on 12-1 run Annika Hoff (NF): game high 20 points Nywesh: team high 17 points Hansen: 5 points Younis: 3 points



LYLE-PACELLI

#7 BOYS BASKETBALL (10-15; 6-15 Section 1A-West) @ #2 SOUTHLAND (13-8; 6-3 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS

Coming off 77-33 Win vs. #10 Christian Life Academy 2/28 @ 1A-West play-in game

2/28 Rebels coming off 70-65 Win @ Chatfield 2/21 (regular season finale)

2/21 Athletics lost 60-54 @ Southland 1/28

LP

Athletics went on 6-0 run over 1:30 to pull game within 54-50











Brady Lester: game high 23 points











Kamis Kuku: 15 points

SL

Rebels lead 33-22 at halftime











Webber: 16 points, 9 rebounds

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

#6 BOYS BASKETBALL (10-15; 1-5 Section 1A-West) @ #3 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (14-11; 5-2 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS

Coming off 70-41 Loss vs. #8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/23 (regular season finale)

2/23 Cardinals coming off 57-40 Loss vs. #9 New Richland H-E-G 2/25 (regular season finale)

2/25 Blossoms lost 56-40 @ Bethlehem Academy 2/3

Blossoms lost 71-60 vs. BA 2/20

Blossoms trailed 34-29 at halftime Outscored 37-31 in 2nd half









Gabe Hagen: team high 12 points









Max Romeo/Cameron Kubista: 11 points each

GRAND MEADOW

#5 BOYS BASKETBALL (12-12; 11-12 Section 1A-West) @ #4 RANDOLPH (16-9; 12-5 Section 1A-West) 3/2 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS

Coming off 69-65 Loss vs. Kingsland 2/21

Rockets coming off 59-40 Win vs. Medford 2/20

Larks lost 55-44 vs. Randolph 1/13

Larks trailed 24-23 at halftime









Max Jech: team high 15 points









Second meeting PPD (regular season finale)

OTHER

GIRLS BASKETBALL Section 1AAA Quarterfinals #1 Winona 82 #8 Winona 38 #5 Byron 70 #4 Red Wing 60 #3 Northfield 63 #6 Austin 51 #2 Kasson-Mantorville 60 #7 Stewartville 48 Semifinals 3/4 #1 Winona vs. #5 Byron #2 Kasson vs. #3 Northfield Section 1AAAA Quarterfinals #1 Lakeville North 60 #8 Rochester Century 38 #5 Farmington 54 #4 Owatonna 48 #6 Lakeville South 73 #3 New Prague 60 #2 Rochester Mayo 56 #7 John Marshall 32 Semifinals 3/4 #1 Lakeville North vs. #5 Farmington #2 Rochester Mayo vs. #6 Lakeville South





BOYS HOCKEY Section 1A Hockey Championship #1 Northfield 3 #3 Red Wing 2/2OT

