Woodson Kindergarten Center Principal nominated for national award

Jessica Cabeen, Principal of Woodson Kindergarten Center in Austin and a member of the Minnesota Elementary School Principalâ€™s Association is one of three finalists for the Minnesota 2017 National Distinguished Principal Award.Â KAUS News spoke with Cabeen, who gave her initial reaction to the good newsâ€¦

Cabeen went on to say that the staff at Woodson has played a huge role in her nomination for the awardâ€¦.

Cabeen talked about some of the initiatives that have been implemented at Woodson that helped lead to her nominationâ€¦.

This marks the 34th year MESPA and the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) have presented the prestigious award.

Cabeen was nominated by Brad Gustafson, principal of Greenwood Elementary in Wayzata.Â In addition to Jessica Cabeen, the finalists for the honor are Lisa Carlson, principal of Woodland Elementary in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public School District, and Nancy Antoine, principal of Bridgewater Elementary in Northfield Public Schools.Â Cabeen stated that the award will be given out in early May.