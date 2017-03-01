“The Gospel According to St. Mark” at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Lanesboro on April 8

A performance of Tom Stolz’s The Gospel According to St. Mark is coming to southeast Minnesota in April.

This moving one-person recitation has been presented in churches, colleges, art centers, prisons and theaters in Canada, Switzerland, Jerusalem and across the United States. Originally performed at the Old Log Theater in 1984, Tom’s work has become an ongoing Lenten tradition in the Twin Cities and is currently in its third year at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters.

Join with your friends and family to revisit and absorb the story of Jesus through the lyrical, rich language of the King James Bible.

Tom Stolz is a longtime actor and appeared in over 150 performances at the Old Log Theater. Dedicated to spreading the Gospel message through theater arts, he also founded Promised Land Productions and offers his recitation of The Gospel According to St. Mark as a message of love and hope to the world.

Originally directed by his father, Don Stolz, area theater legend and founder of the Old Log Theater, the work is performed entirely without sets, props or costumes to sold out audiences.

The performance is nondenominational and one that will appeal to people of all ages. Performed in 90 minutes with one short intermission, there will be no charge for admission. The performance begins at 1:30pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lanesboro MN on April 8, 2017. A free will offering will be directed to the church roof restoration and Bethlehem youth Good Earth Village Bible Camp scholarships. Refreshments will be provided following the performance.