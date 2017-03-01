The Arc of Mower County marks Developmental Disability Awareness Month in March

The Arc of Mower County joins a network of 700+ chapters of The Arc, including self-advocates, families and volunteers across the nation to mark Developmental Disability Awareness Month in March. The month will commemorate the progress toward improving the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and also highlight the challenges that remain in achieving full inclusion for people with I/DD.

The Arc’s advocacy led to President Ronald Reagan officially proclaiming March to be Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. In bringing I/DD to the forefront, the proclamation underscores the pride and the promise of this constituency in achieving the same dreams of every American. This national declaration generated renewed respect for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and increased awareness of the issues faced by this constituency and by their families.

The Presidential Proclamation states, “For many of these people with developmental disabilities there is now the prospect of a brighter future and greater opportunity.

Americans are becoming increasingly aware that such disabilities need not keep individuals from realizing their full potential in school, at work or at home, as members of their families and of their communities.”

“The Arc of Mower County and the many volunteers in our community work each day to provide the necessary services and supports to ensure that people with I/DD are valued, contributing members of the community and fully included,” said Dawn Helgeson, Executive Director of The Arc of Mower County.