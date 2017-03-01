Show Notes: President Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress

Scott Fuller’s segment notes as prepared for the Wednesday March 1st edition of “Trending Local” — Listen on air & online 11 AM to Noon on AM 1480 KAUS.

Please note: show notes are an additional web feature and posted as they are prepared for delivery. They have not been edited for grammar or style. Direct source material may not be available within the post.

Some polling on the speech last night from CNN… among those respondents who watched the speech, and who had agreed to be contacted after the speech (people who planned to watch the speech anyway; which would skew the sample slightly more Republican… Republicans are more likely to watch a Republican president’s national address, and vice versa). Margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.5 points:

57% who tuned in saying they had a very positive reaction to the speech, that’s a good number for this kind of address in the modern era.

Nearly 7-in-10 who watched said the President’s proposed policies would move the country in the right direction

On taxes (64%), immigration (62%) or health care (61%) said Trump’s proposed policies were heading in the right direction.

Just 8% said it wasn’t conservative enough (which is a remarkable, considering he proposed – without many details – one trillion dollars in infrastructure spending.)

The 57% who said they had a very positive reaction to Trump’s speech outpaces the marks received by his predecessor President Obama for any of his recent State of the Union addresses (except for his first one).

The most emotional moment from President Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night came when he honored Carryn Owens, the widow of the Navy SEAL who was killed during a raid in Yemen in January. Not sure I’ve ever seen anything quite like it. It was bi-partisan, it was American, it was pure, it was presidential, and it was rare.

It was also proof right now and right up front that (again) some people will never like President Trump, no matter what. Just as was the case with President Obama before him, and President George W. Bush before that. I saw it called awkward, I saw it called manipulative, I saw it called a power play, and I saw it called worse that that. Not by most, but by some. I’m not saying this is surprising – the internet is steroids for cynical – but you hope that some moments not involving mass casualties or national tragedy could unify every now and again. But, honestly, that can’t happen around President Trump. He could cure cancer all by himself, and there’s a percentage of the population that will simply always despise him.

But that one particular moment really was something. Those two minutes define Donald Trump as president more than anything else he’s ever said or done. And it’s not just among the electorate — an American moment from an American president; which, honestly, we haven’t experience enough of over the past two administrations. Bush’s American moment came at the start of the War on Terror on 9/11, Obama’s came at its practical end: when we got Bin Laden. Those have been our American moments of the 21st century… in 17 years. Pretty depressing, when you stop and think about it. No moon landings, no Miracles on Ice, no industrial revolutions. It’s just been terrorism and Facebook. No wonder my generation’s so screwed up

I’m not comparing last night to any of the above, but I am saying this: the speech gave President Trump a huge line of credit with the Republicans in Congress:

Anti-semitism at the top of the speech.

Food for the voters who voted for him: repeal and replace Obamacare and build the wall on the southern border;

And the current stack of Democrats in congress is so far to the left – and thus is their money and are their voter base (reminds me of the Tea Party circa 2008, by the way)… this current crop of Democrats has pigeon-holed itself into being so steadfastly anti-Trump that when President Trump proposed assistance to women who run small businesses, Democrats remained seated. As he proposed a trillion dollars in new infrastructure spending, and the majority of Democratic lawmakers remained seated. And most notably to me, this line: education is the civil rights issue of our time. Which is doubly effective because it happens to be 100% true.

All that in a speech that was considered to be ‘conservative enough’ by 92% of those polled by CNN. For the moment, anyway, Donald Trump doesn’t have a Republican problem anymore.

Many have pointed out that Donald Trump became President for the first time with that speech last night; everyone from Van Jones on the left to Chris Wallace of the FOX News Channel. But more important than that for President Trump, he became the leader of the Republican Party last night. Politically what’s most important to his presidency right now… Republicans control the House and the Senate, and today he controls them. Not Paul Ryan, not Mike Pence, not anyone else; President Trump has pacified the right, the left has no idea what to do; he has a clear path.

Now, all that’s left is for him to actually do something.