Prep Preview/Recap: 3/1/17

AUSTIN

#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-14; 5-6 Section 1AAA) @ #3 NORTHFIELD (20-6; 6-3 Section 1AAA) 3/1 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS Pregame at 6:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Coming off 85-74 Loss @ Owatonna 2/23 Raiders coming off 72-55 @ Mankato East 2/23 Packers won 51-48 vs. #1 Northfield 2/14 Improve to 10-12 Packers trailed 26-20 at halftime Raiders lead by as much as 12 in 2nd half Abby Lewis: game winning half court shot with 0.8 seconds left Winner will play @ #2 Kasson-Mantorville/#7 Stewartville 3/4 @ Mayo Civic Center



LYLE-PACELLI

#7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #10 CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY @ SECTION 1A-WEST PLAY IN GAME 77-33 Win Improve to 10-15, advance to sub-section quarterfinals Trinity Anderson: game high 27 points (7 3s) Kamis Kuku: 13 points Next game: @ #2 Southland 3/2





#2 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #3 GRAND MEADOW @ SECTION 1A-WEST SEMIFINAL (@ MAYO CIVIC CENTER) 57-22 Win Improve to 22-6, advance to sub-section championship Athletics lead 22-4 at 10-minute, 40-8 at 13-minute mark LP lead 43-14 at halftime Outscored Grand Meadow 14-9 in 2nd half Kristi Fett: game high 26 points 20 at halftime TEAM: 17 turnovers Next game: @ #1 Goodhue 3/4 (@ Mayo Civic Center) Wildcats beat #5 Bethlehem Academy 82-36



OTHER

BOYS HOCKEY #1 Northfield vs. #3 Red Wing 3/1 @ 7:00 p.m. @ Section 1A Championship Game at Rochester Rec Center



GIRLS BASKETBALL Other notable games 2/28 1AA SECTION QUARTERFINALS #8 COTTER 54 #1 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 52 Bulldogs defending AA State Champions Cotter lead 32-23 at halftime Other Section 1AAA quarterfinal games 3/1 #1 Winona vs. #8 Albert Lea #4 Red Wing vs. #5 Byron #2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. #7 Stewartville 1AAAA Quarterfinals 3/1 #1 Lakeville North vs. #8 Rochester Century #4 Owatonna vs. #5 Farmington

