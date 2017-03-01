Prep Preview/Recap: 3/1/17

March 1, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

Big Nine basketball turns its attention to the postseason. The Ramblers sent shockwaves through the prep sports world on Monday. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-14; 5-6 Section 1AAA) @ #3 NORTHFIELD (20-6; 6-3 Section 1AAA) 3/1 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
        • Pregame at 6:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Coming off 85-74 Loss @ Owatonna 2/23
        • Raiders coming off 72-55 @ Mankato East 2/23
        • Packers won 51-48 vs. #1 Northfield 2/14
          • Improve to 10-12
          • Packers trailed 26-20 at halftime
            • Raiders lead by as much as 12 in 2nd half
          • Abby Lewis: game winning half court shot with 0.8 seconds left 
          • Winner will play @ #2 Kasson-Mantorville/#7 Stewartville 3/4 @ Mayo Civic Center

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #10 CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY @ SECTION 1A-WEST PLAY IN GAME
        • 77-33 Win
        • Improve to 10-15, advance to sub-section quarterfinals
        • Trinity Anderson: game high 27 points (7 3s)
        • Kamis Kuku: 13 points
        • Next game: @ #2 Southland 3/2

      • #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #3 GRAND MEADOW @ SECTION 1A-WEST SEMIFINAL (@ MAYO CIVIC CENTER)
        • 57-22 Win
        • Improve to 22-6, advance to sub-section championship
        • Athletics lead 22-4 at 10-minute, 40-8 at 13-minute mark
        • LP lead 43-14 at halftime
          • Outscored Grand Meadow 14-9 in 2nd half
        • Kristi Fett: game high 26 points
          • 20 at halftime
        • TEAM: 17 turnovers
        • Next game: @ #1 Goodhue 3/4 (@ Mayo Civic Center)
          • Wildcats beat #5 Bethlehem Academy 82-36

 

  • OTHER

 

    • BOYS HOCKEY
      • #1 Northfield vs. #3 Red Wing 3/1 @ 7:00 p.m. @ Section 1A Championship
        • Game at Rochester Rec Center

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL
      • Other notable games 2/28
        • 1AA SECTION QUARTERFINALS
          • #8 COTTER 54 #1 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 52
            • Bulldogs defending AA State Champions
            • Cotter lead 32-23 at halftime

      • Other Section 1AAA quarterfinal games 3/1
        • #1 Winona vs. #8 Albert Lea
        • #4 Red Wing vs. #5 Byron
        • #2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. #7 Stewartville

      • 1AAAA Quarterfinals 3/1
        • #1 Lakeville North vs. #8 Rochester Century
        • #4 Owatonna vs. #5 Farmington

 

        • #3 New Prague vs. #6 Lakeville South
        • #2 Rochester Mayo vs. #7 John Marshall