Prep Preview/Recap: 3/1/17

- AUSTIN
- #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-14; 5-6 Section 1AAA) @ #3 NORTHFIELD (20-6; 6-3 Section 1AAA) 3/1 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
- Pregame at 6:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Coming off 85-74 Loss @ Owatonna 2/23
- Raiders coming off 72-55 @ Mankato East 2/23
- Packers won 51-48 vs. #1 Northfield 2/14
- Improve to 10-12
- Packers trailed 26-20 at halftime
- Raiders lead by as much as 12 in 2nd half
- Abby Lewis: game winning half court shot with 0.8 seconds left
- Winner will play @ #2 Kasson-Mantorville/#7 Stewartville 3/4 @ Mayo Civic Center
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #10 CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY @ SECTION 1A-WEST PLAY IN GAME
- 77-33 Win
- Improve to 10-15, advance to sub-section quarterfinals
- Trinity Anderson: game high 27 points (7 3s)
- Kamis Kuku: 13 points
- Next game: @ #2 Southland 3/2
- #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #3 GRAND MEADOW @ SECTION 1A-WEST SEMIFINAL (@ MAYO CIVIC CENTER)
- 57-22 Win
- Improve to 22-6, advance to sub-section championship
- Athletics lead 22-4 at 10-minute, 40-8 at 13-minute mark
- LP lead 43-14 at halftime
- Outscored Grand Meadow 14-9 in 2nd half
- Kristi Fett: game high 26 points
- 20 at halftime
- TEAM: 17 turnovers
- Next game: @ #1 Goodhue 3/4 (@ Mayo Civic Center)
- Wildcats beat #5 Bethlehem Academy 82-36
- OTHER
- BOYS HOCKEY
- #1 Northfield vs. #3 Red Wing 3/1 @ 7:00 p.m. @ Section 1A Championship
- Game at Rochester Rec Center
- GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Other notable games 2/28
- 1AA SECTION QUARTERFINALS
- #8 COTTER 54 #1 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 52
- Bulldogs defending AA State Champions
- Cotter lead 32-23 at halftime
- Other Section 1AAA quarterfinal games 3/1
- #1 Winona vs. #8 Albert Lea
- #4 Red Wing vs. #5 Byron
- #2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. #7 Stewartville
- 1AAAA Quarterfinals 3/1
- #1 Lakeville North vs. #8 Rochester Century
- #4 Owatonna vs. #5 Farmington
- #3 New Prague vs. #6 Lakeville South
- #2 Rochester Mayo vs. #7 John Marshall