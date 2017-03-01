Austin Police respond to Tuesday evening theft report

Austin Police responded to a report Tuesday at 10:43 a.m. of items stolen off of a trailer that was parked on the 200 block of 1st Street Southwest.

The victim stated to authorities that two snowblowers, valued at $1,200 and $900, respectively, three shovels, valued at $50 each and three circular saws, valued at approximately $50 each were stolen from a trailer that was legally parked on the 200 block of 1st Street Southwest.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that there are no suspects in the theft at this time.