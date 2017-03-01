AHS girls playoff comeback falls short, 63-51

The Northfield Raiders fended off a furious second half comeback from the Austin Packers and held on for a 12-point win in the opening round of the Section 1AAA girls basketball playoffs on Wednesday night.

While the visiting Packers knew they would have their hands full with the 2016-17 Big 9 champs on the road, they also knew from experience they could play with Northfield. The teams’ two regular season meetings were decided by a total of four points.

So, when Northfield began to pull away from the Pack at the end of the first half, Austin’s first-year head coach Anna Meyer had little reason to panic. In the second half, after trailing by as many as 16 points, the Packers came storming back to within a single point down the stretch.

AHS senior Awenia Nywesh dominated scoring for the Packers with 17 points. Rebecca Younis also scored three points in her final high school game, and fellow senior Amber Hansen added five.

Austin’s largest lead of the game (3) came early in the first half. Senior Amber Hansen’s 3-pointer tied the game at 10-10 5:00 into the game. Nywesh tied the game at 12-12 two minutes later. Austin led briefly once again in the first half, 14-13; but a 15-5 Northfield run that followed propelled the Raiders to a 12-point lead at halftime.

The Packers turned that streak around out of the halftime locker room. An 11-2 Austin run to open the second half started an impressive comeback. It was highlighted by a 3-point bucket from freshman Colie Justice, which brought the Pack back to within ten points. She added another triple at the halfway mark of the second half to bring Austin within three. While those six points would be the only offense that Justice would generate in the game, she wasn’t done impacting the Packer comeback. Colie forced a tie-up that gave the Packers a possession they’d use to pull within one point with under 2:00 to go.

Northfield junior center Annika Hoff led all scoring with 20 points.

Austin finished the 2016-17 regular season 11-14 (11-15 overall).

The Raiders now advance to play either Stewartville or Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday afternoon at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.