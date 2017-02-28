The Latest: GOP prizes tax cuts with growing surplus

Republicans who control the Legislature say tax relief is their top priority with a $1.65 billion budget surplus.

Tuesday’s newest estimate of the size of the state’s surplus sets of the Legislature’s budget-setting work for the year. They have until late May to pass a new, two-year state budget.

The increase from previous estimates of $1.4 billion surplus gives lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton more money to haggle over. Republicans say tax cuts should get first billing because a tax bill hasn’t passed for several years.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says the growing surplus is evidence that the state has collected too much in taxes. Top GOP leaders offered few suggestions for which tax cuts or credits may be in their plans.

