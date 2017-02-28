Riverland hosts first Allied Health Student Workshop Day on Thursday

On Thursday, March 2 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.., will host its first Riverland Allied Health Student Workshop Day for current students in a variety of different allied health programs including Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician, Practical Nursing, MANE Nursing, Radiography, Health Unit Coordinator, Medical Administrative Assistant, and Human Services. Guest speakers and student presentations are scheduled throughout the day Schedule below at Riverland’s Austin Campus in the West Building.

Who:

Riverland Community College Allied Health programs, current students

What:

Allied Health Workshop Day

When:

Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Schedule below).

Where:

Various Locations (See Schedule)

Riverland Community College, Austin Campus, West Building

1900 8th Ave. NW, Austin

Schedule:

7 to 8 a.m.: Registration and Breakfast, West Building Cafeteria

8: a.m: Welcome from Riverland President Adenuga Atewologun and Academic Dean Matt Bissonette.

8:15 to 9:15 a.m.: Kelly Nesvold- Human Trafficking, Room A237/240

9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: BREAK

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Christina Wood, Music Therapy, Room A237/240

10:30 to 10:45 a.m.: BREAK

10:45 to 11:15 a.m.: Small Group Session #1: Students choose from:

· Resume/Interview Skills led by Chelsea Anderson, Riverland TRIO advisor, Room B111

· Mayo Jobs led by Deb Smith, Mayo Health Systems (This session ends at 11:30 a.m.), Room B112

· Anxiety Disorders led by Human Services, Room B116

· Hospice/End of Life Care led by Kathi Mesick, Room B102

· Newborn/Genetic Screening, Bethann Bloom, Minnesota Department of Health (This session ends at 12 noon), Room B104

· Depression led by Human Services, Room B105

· Fire and Eye Safety, Fire/EMS Center

11:15 to 11:30 a.m.: BREAK

11:30 to 12:00 p.m.: Small Group Session #2: Students choose from:

· Resume/Interview Skills led by Chelsea Anderson, Riverland TRIO advisor, Room B111

· Finance and Debt led by Brianne Brede, Room B116

· Hospice/End of Life Care led by Kathi Mesick, Room B102

· Bipolar Disorders led by Human Services, Room B105

· Fire and Eye Safety, Fire/EMS Center

Noon: LUNCH PRESENTATION: Joe Swicklik will share his magician talents with us all as he presents on magic and the use of distraction techniques with pediatric patients in A237/24.

1:45 to 2:15 p.m..: Small Group Session #3: Students choose from:

· Resume/Interview Skills led by Chelsea Anderson, Riverland TRIO advisor, Room B111

· Mayo Jobs led by Deb Smith, Mayo Health Systems (This session ends at 2:30 p.m.), Room B112

· Finance and Debt led by Brianne Brede, Room B116

· Hospice/End of Life Care led by Kathi Mesick, Room B102

· Newborn/Genetic Screening, Bethann Bloom, Minnesota Department of Health (This session ends at 3 p.m.), Room B104.

· Fire and Eye Safety, Fire/EMS Center, Room B105

2:15 to 3 p.m.: BREAK

2:30 to 3 p.m.: Small Group Session #3: Students choose from:

· Resume/Interview Skills led by Chelsea Anderson, Riverland TRIO advisor, Room B111

· Mayo Jobs led by Deb Smith, Mayo Health Systems (This session starts at 2:45 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.), Room B112

· Finance and Debt led by Brianne Brede, Room B116.

· Hospice/End of Life Care led by Kathi Mesick, Room B102

· Mandated Rep led by Lindsay Brekke, Room B105

· Fire and Eye Safety, Fire/EMS Center

3 to 3:15 p.m.: BREAK

3:15 to 3:45 p.m.: Small Group Session #3: Students choose from:

· Resume/Interview Skills led by Chelsea Anderson, Riverland TRIO advisor, Room B111

· Finance and Debt led by Brianne Brede, Room B116.

· Mandated Rep led by Lindsay Brekke, Room B105.

· Fire and Eye Safety, Fire/EMS Center

3:45 p.m.: Closing Comments and Door Prizes, Room 237/240