Prep Preview/Recap: 2/28/17

The Mayo Civic Center hosted an upset on Monday night. The string of Mower County umbrella matchups continue tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL (21-6; 18-1 Section 1A-West) VS. #3 GRAND MEADOW (19-8; 17-4 Section 1A-West) 2/28 @ 7:30 P.M. @ 1A-WEST SEMIFINAL
- Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Game at Mayo Civic Center
- Athletics coming off 66-35 Win vs. #7 Southland 2/23
- Larks coming off 52-49 Win vs. #6 Blooming Prairie 2/23
- Athletics won 58-36 vs. Grand Meadow 2/17 (regular season finale)
- Game tied at 30 at halftime
- LP outscored GM 28-6 in 2nd half
- LP
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 12/32 (37.5%)
- 3PT: 3/9 (33/33%)
- FT: 3/8 (37.5%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 12/31 (38.7%)
- 3PT: 3/10 (30%)
- FT: 1/1 (100%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 24/63 (38.1%)
- 3PT: 6/19 (31.6%)
- FT: 4/9 (44.44%)
- Kristi Fett: game high 16 points
- 12 in first half
- Olivia Christianson: 14 points
- GM
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 9/20 (45%)
- 3PT: 5/13 (38.5 %)
- FT: 7/10 (70%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 2/4 (50%)
- 3PT: 0/0
- FT: 2/4 (50%)
- TOTAL:
- FG: 11/24 (45.8%)
- 3PT: 5/13 (38.4%)
- FT: 9/14 (64/3%)
- Riley Queensland: team high 13 points
- 11 in first half
- Jordyn Glynn: 11 points
- Left in 2nd half (ankle/leg)
- #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (9-15; 6-15 Section 1A-West) VS. #10 CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (6-14; 0-3 Section 1A-West) 2/28 @ 7:00 P.M. @ 1A-WEST PLAY-IN GAME
- Scheduled regular season finale
- Athletics coming off 67-58 Loss vs. Schaeffer Academy 2/25
- Hawks coming off 69-57 Win @ Groves Academy 2/16
- Athletics won 82-32 @ Christian Life Academy 1/3/17
- Athletics lead 38-17 at halftime
- Brady Lester: game high 21 points
- Nathan Drees: 9 points, 6 steals, 4 assists
- Winner will play @ #2 Southland 3/2
- OTHER SECTION 1A BASKETBALL
- BOYS
- Winner will play #1 Goodhue 3/2
- #8 Glenville-Emmons vs. #9 LeRoy-Ostrander 2/28 @ 7:00 p.m. (play-in game)
- GIRLS
- 1A-East Semifinals
- #5 Fillmore Central 56 #1 Rushford-Peterson 49
- #3 Kingsland 63 #2 Mabel-Canton 43
- #3 Kingsland vs. #5 Fillmore Central 3/4
- 1A-East Final
- 1A-West Semifinals
- Winner will play LP or GM
- #1 Goodhue vs. #5 Bethlehem Academy 2/28 @ 6:00 p.m.
