Prep Preview/Recap: 2/28/17

February 28, 2017

The Mayo Civic Center hosted an upset on Monday night. The string of Mower County umbrella matchups continue tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL (21-6; 18-1 Section 1A-West) VS. #3 GRAND MEADOW (19-8; 17-4 Section 1A-West) 2/28 @ 7:30 P.M. @ 1A-WEST SEMIFINAL
        • Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Game at Mayo Civic Center
        • Athletics coming off 66-35 Win vs. #7 Southland 2/23
        • Larks coming off 52-49 Win vs. #6 Blooming Prairie 2/23
        • Athletics won 58-36 vs. Grand Meadow 2/17 (regular season finale)
          • Game tied at 30 at halftime
          • LP outscored GM 28-6 in 2nd half
          • LP
            • FIRST HALF
              • FG: 12/32 (37.5%)
              • 3PT: 3/9 (33/33%)
              • FT: 3/8 (37.5%)
            • SECOND HALF
              • FG: 12/31 (38.7%)
              • 3PT: 3/10 (30%)
              • FT: 1/1 (100%)
            • TOTAL
              • FG: 24/63 (38.1%)
              • 3PT: 6/19 (31.6%)
              • FT: 4/9 (44.44%)
            • Kristi Fett: game high 16 points
              • 12 in first half
            • Olivia Christianson: 14 points

          • GM
            • FIRST HALF
              • FG: 9/20 (45%)
              • 3PT: 5/13 (38.5 %)
              • FT: 7/10 (70%)
            • SECOND HALF
              • FG: 2/4 (50%)
              • 3PT: 0/0
              • FT: 2/4 (50%)
            • TOTAL:
              • FG: 11/24 (45.8%)
              • 3PT: 5/13 (38.4%)
              • FT: 9/14 (64/3%)
            • Riley Queensland: team high 13 points
              • 11 in first half
            • Jordyn Glynn: 11 points
              • Left in 2nd half (ankle/leg)

      • #7 BOYS BASKETBALL (9-15; 6-15 Section 1A-West) VS. #10 CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (6-14; 0-3 Section 1A-West) 2/28 @ 7:00 P.M. @ 1A-WEST PLAY-IN GAME
        • Scheduled regular season finale
        • Athletics coming off 67-58 Loss vs. Schaeffer Academy 2/25
        • Hawks coming off 69-57 Win @ Groves Academy 2/16
        • Athletics won 82-32 @ Christian Life Academy 1/3/17

 

 

          • Athletics lead 38-17 at halftime
          • Brady Lester: game high 21 points 
          • Nathan Drees: 9 points, 6 steals, 4 assists 
          • Winner will play @ #2 Southland 3/2

 

 

 

  • OTHER SECTION 1A BASKETBALL

 

    • BOYS
      • #8 Glenville-Emmons vs. #9 LeRoy-Ostrander 2/28 @ 7:00 p.m. (play-in game)
        • Winner will play #1 Goodhue 3/2

    • GIRLS
      • 1A-East Semifinals
        • #5 Fillmore Central 56 #1 Rushford-Peterson 49
        • #3 Kingsland 63 #2 Mabel-Canton 43
          • 1A-East Final
            • #3 Kingsland vs. #5 Fillmore Central 3/4

      • 1A-West Semifinals
        • #1 Goodhue vs. #5 Bethlehem Academy 2/28 @ 6:00 p.m.
          • Winner will play LP or GM