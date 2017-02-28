Prep Preview/Recap: 2/28/17

The Mayo Civic Center hosted an upset on Monday night. The string of Mower County umbrella matchups continue tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



LYLE-PACELLI

#2 GIRLS BASKETBALL (21-6; 18-1 Section 1A-West) VS. #3 GRAND MEADOW (19-8; 17-4 Section 1A-West) 2/28 @ 7:30 P.M. @ 1A-WEST SEMIFINAL Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Game at Mayo Civic Center Athletics coming off 66-35 Win vs. #7 Southland 2/23 Larks coming off 52-49 Win vs. #6 Blooming Prairie 2/23 Athletics won 58-36 vs. Grand Meadow 2/17 (regular season finale) Game tied at 30 at halftime LP outscored GM 28-6 in 2nd half LP FIRST HALF FG: 12/32 (37.5%) 3PT: 3/9 (33/33%) FT: 3/8 (37.5%) SECOND HALF FG: 12/31 (38.7%) 3PT: 3/10 (30%) FT: 1/1 (100%) TOTAL FG: 24/63 (38.1%) 3PT: 6/19 (31.6%) FT: 4/9 (44.44%) Kristi Fett: game high 16 points 12 in first half Olivia Christianson: 14 points GM FIRST HALF FG: 9/20 (45%) 3PT: 5/13 (38.5 %) FT: 7/10 (70%) SECOND HALF FG: 2/4 (50%) 3PT: 0/0 FT: 2/4 (50%) TOTAL: FG: 11/24 (45.8%) 3PT: 5/13 (38.4%) FT: 9/14 (64/3%) Riley Queensland: team high 13 points 11 in first half Jordyn Glynn: 11 points Left in 2nd half (ankle/leg)





#7 BOYS BASKETBALL (9-15; 6-15 Section 1A-West) VS. #10 CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (6-14; 0-3 Section 1A-West) 2/28 @ 7:00 P.M. @ 1A-WEST PLAY-IN GAME Scheduled regular season finale Athletics coming off 67-58 Loss vs. Schaeffer Academy 2/25 Hawks coming off 69-57 Win @ Groves Academy 2/16 Athletics won 82-32 @ Christian Life Academy 1/3/17



Athletics lead 38-17 at halftime









Brady Lester: game high 21 points









Nathan Drees: 9 points, 6 steals, 4 assists









Winner will play @ #2 Southland 3/2

OTHER SECTION 1A BASKETBALL