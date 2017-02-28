Donations to food shelves matched in March

March is Minnesota FoodShare month. It’s the largest food drive in the state that helps restock The Salvation Army’s food shelves. Anything donated to the food shelves during the month will be proportionally matched thanks to Minnesota Foodshare’s March Campaign.

A Minnesota man recently shared his Salvation Army food shelf experience in a letter:

“I was laid off from a professional management job. My wife and I took a hard look at our budget and reduced our expenses as much as we could. I took a transition job at a hardware store to supplement my unemployment. We started coming to your food shelf regularly. Through it, my family had a variety of good foods to eat, and we were able to balance our monthly budget.”

1) Make an online donation. This is the most effective way to do the most good. Thanks to The Salvation Army’s buying power, your dollar goes three times further than if you purchased the items at the store yourself. (Watch video) Monetary gifts also give food shelves more flexibility to purchase perishable items like meat, dairy, and fresh produce.

2) Organize a food or product drive and donate the items to your nearest Salvation Army. Needed are nonperishable foods, paper products, hygiene items and cleaning products.

No matter how you choose to donate, please know that your contributions are helping individuals and families needing a little extra support during times of hardship. Donate online at SalvationArmyNorth.org/FoodShare or visit the Austin Salvation Army location.