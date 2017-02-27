Prep Recap: 2/27/17

The Packers cleaned up at the State Gymnastics meet. Girls Hockey teams claimed their state championships. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL @ ALBERT LEA
        • 91-42 Win
        • Improve to 24-1 (W15)
          • Largest margin of victory this season
        • Packers lead 58-29 at halftime
          • Outscored Tigers 33-13 in 2nd half
        • JV team played final 8:41
        • Duoth Gach: game high 24 points
        • TEAM: tied school record with 17 3s
        • Next game: vs. John Marshall (regular season finale) 3/3

      • GYMNASTICS @ STATE CLASS A TOURNAMENT
        • TEAM
          • 3rd place, 147.175 points
            • Only trailed Melrose Area (149.425) and Detroit Lakes (151.675)
        • INDIVIDUAL
          • VAULT
            • Maddie Mullenbach: 2nd place (9.7125)
              • Only trailed Kasey Lenarz, Mahtomedi (9.8250)
            • Jennifer Boyle: 8th place (9.500)

          • UNEVEN BARS
            • Boyle: 5th place (9.5750)
            • Mullenbach: 7th place (9.4875)
            • Paige Raymond: 17th place (8.9500)

          • BALANCE BEAM
            • Mullenbach: 7th place (9.3125)
            • Boyle: 18th place (8.8250)

          • FLOOR 
          • Mullenbach: 1st place (9.8000)

 

 

            • Boyle: 31st place (8.8625)

          • ALL-AROUND
            • Mullenbach: 2nd place (38.3125)
              • Only trailed Kasey Lenarz, Mahtomedi (38.6250)
            • Boyle: 12th place (36.7625)
            • Raymond: 22nd place (35.5500)

 

  • HOCKEY

 

      • BOYS HOCKEY
        • SECTION 1A SEMIFINALS 2/25
          • #1 Northfield 3 #5 Mankato East 2/OT
            • SR F Connor Malecha scored game winner
          • #3 Red Wing 4 #2 Rochester Lourdes 3/OT
            • SR F Tyler Defore scored game winner

        • SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP
          • #1 Northfield vs. #3 Red Wing 3/1 @ 7:00 p.m.

      • GIRLS HOCKEY
        • STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
          • A
            • SEMIFINALS
              • #2 St. Paul United 4 #3 Warroad 2
              • #1 Blake School 4 #5 Northfield (1A) 1

            • FINAL
              • #1 Blake School 6 #2 St. Paul United 2
                • Blake School Class A Champions
                  • Record 7th state title
                  • Beat SPU in state title game for 2nd consecutive year

            • THIRD PLACE GAME
              • #3 Warroad 6 #5 Northfield 2

            • CONSOLATION
              • SEMIFINALS
                • Hibbing 6 Mankato East/Loyola 2
                • Alexandria 7 Mound-Westonka 6/OT
                  • SO F McKenna Ellingson scored game winner

              • FINAL
                • Alexandria 1 Hibbing 0
                  • JR F Krisitn Trosvig scored game winner
                  • Alexandria Class A Consolation Champions

          • AA
            • SEMIFINALS
              • #2 Blaine 5 #3 Hill-Murray 1
              • #1 Edina 4 #4 Eden Prairie 0

            • FINAL
              • #1 Edina 4 #2 Blaine 0
                • Edina Class AA State Champions
                  • Program’s first state title (7th appearance)

            • THIRD PLACE GAME
              • #4 Eden Prairie 6 #3 Hill Murray 0

            • CONSOLATION
              • SEMIFINALS
                • Eastview 4 Roseau 1
                • Farmington 1 #5 Forest Lake 5
                  • JR F Ellie Moser scored game winner

              • FINAL
              • Farmington 3 Eastview 0

 

 

                • Farmington Class AA Consolation Champions