Prep Recap: 2/27/17

The Packers cleaned up at the State Gymnastics meet. Girls Hockey teams claimed their state championships. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#2 BOYS BASKETBALL @ ALBERT LEA 91-42 Win Improve to 24-1 (W15) Largest margin of victory this season Packers lead 58-29 at halftime Outscored Tigers 33-13 in 2nd half JV team played final 8:41 Duoth Gach: game high 24 points TEAM: tied school record with 17 3s Next game: vs. John Marshall (regular season finale) 3/3





GYMNASTICS @ STATE CLASS A TOURNAMENT TEAM 3rd place, 147.175 points Only trailed Melrose Area (149.425) and Detroit Lakes (151.675) INDIVIDUAL VAULT Maddie Mullenbach: 2nd place (9.7125) Only trailed Kasey Lenarz, Mahtomedi (9.8250) Jennifer Boyle: 8th place (9.500) UNEVEN BARS Boyle: 5th place (9.5750) Mullenbach: 7th place (9.4875) Paige Raymond: 17th place (8.9500) BALANCE BEAM Mullenbach: 7th place (9.3125) Boyle: 18th place (8.8250) FLOOR Mullenbach: 1st place (9.8000)



Boyle: 31st place (8.8625)









ALL-AROUND Mullenbach: 2nd place (38.3125) Only trailed Kasey Lenarz, Mahtomedi (38.6250) Boyle: 12th place (36.7625) Raymond: 22nd place (35.5500)



HOCKEY

BOYS HOCKEY SECTION 1A SEMIFINALS 2/25 #1 Northfield 3 #5 Mankato East 2/OT SR F Connor Malecha scored game winner #3 Red Wing 4 #2 Rochester Lourdes 3/OT SR F Tyler Defore scored game winner SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP #1 Northfield vs. #3 Red Wing 3/1 @ 7:00 p.m.





GIRLS HOCKEY STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT A SEMIFINALS #2 St. Paul United 4 #3 Warroad 2 #1 Blake School 4 #5 Northfield (1A) 1 FINAL #1 Blake School 6 #2 St. Paul United 2 Blake School Class A Champions Record 7th state title Beat SPU in state title game for 2nd consecutive year THIRD PLACE GAME #3 Warroad 6 #5 Northfield 2 CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS Hibbing 6 Mankato East/Loyola 2 Alexandria 7 Mound-Westonka 6/OT SO F McKenna Ellingson scored game winner FINAL Alexandria 1 Hibbing 0 JR F Krisitn Trosvig scored game winner Alexandria Class A Consolation Champions AA SEMIFINALS #2 Blaine 5 #3 Hill-Murray 1 #1 Edina 4 #4 Eden Prairie 0 FINAL #1 Edina 4 #2 Blaine 0 Edina Class AA State Champions Program’s first state title (7th appearance) THIRD PLACE GAME #4 Eden Prairie 6 #3 Hill Murray 0 CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS Eastview 4 Roseau 1 Farmington 1 #5 Forest Lake 5 JR F Ellie Moser scored game winner FINAL Farmington 3 Eastview 0

