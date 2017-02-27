Prep Recap: 2/27/17

The Packers cleaned up at the State Gymnastics meet. Girls Hockey teams claimed their state championships. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL @ ALBERT LEA
- 91-42 Win
- Improve to 24-1 (W15)
- Largest margin of victory this season
- Packers lead 58-29 at halftime
- Outscored Tigers 33-13 in 2nd half
- JV team played final 8:41
- Duoth Gach: game high 24 points
- TEAM: tied school record with 17 3s
- Next game: vs. John Marshall (regular season finale) 3/3
- GYMNASTICS @ STATE CLASS A TOURNAMENT
- TEAM
- 3rd place, 147.175 points
- Only trailed Melrose Area (149.425) and Detroit Lakes (151.675)
- INDIVIDUAL
- VAULT
- Maddie Mullenbach: 2nd place (9.7125)
- Only trailed Kasey Lenarz, Mahtomedi (9.8250)
- Jennifer Boyle: 8th place (9.500)
- UNEVEN BARS
- Boyle: 5th place (9.5750)
- Mullenbach: 7th place (9.4875)
- Paige Raymond: 17th place (8.9500)
- BALANCE BEAM
- Mullenbach: 7th place (9.3125)
- Boyle: 18th place (8.8250)
- FLOOR
- Mullenbach: 1st place (9.8000)
- VAULT
- TEAM
- Boyle: 31st place (8.8625)
- ALL-AROUND
- Mullenbach: 2nd place (38.3125)
- Only trailed Kasey Lenarz, Mahtomedi (38.6250)
- Boyle: 12th place (36.7625)
- Raymond: 22nd place (35.5500)
- HOCKEY
- BOYS HOCKEY
- SECTION 1A SEMIFINALS 2/25
- #1 Northfield 3 #5 Mankato East 2/OT
- SR F Connor Malecha scored game winner
- #3 Red Wing 4 #2 Rochester Lourdes 3/OT
- SR F Tyler Defore scored game winner
- SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP
- #1 Northfield vs. #3 Red Wing 3/1 @ 7:00 p.m.
- GIRLS HOCKEY
- STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
- A
- SEMIFINALS
- #2 St. Paul United 4 #3 Warroad 2
- #1 Blake School 4 #5 Northfield (1A) 1
- FINAL
- #1 Blake School 6 #2 St. Paul United 2
- Blake School Class A Champions
- Record 7th state title
- Beat SPU in state title game for 2nd consecutive year
- THIRD PLACE GAME
- #3 Warroad 6 #5 Northfield 2
- CONSOLATION
- SEMIFINALS
- Hibbing 6 Mankato East/Loyola 2
- Alexandria 7 Mound-Westonka 6/OT
- SO F McKenna Ellingson scored game winner
- FINAL
- Alexandria 1 Hibbing 0
- JR F Krisitn Trosvig scored game winner
- Alexandria Class A Consolation Champions
- AA
- SEMIFINALS
- #2 Blaine 5 #3 Hill-Murray 1
- #1 Edina 4 #4 Eden Prairie 0
- FINAL
- #1 Edina 4 #2 Blaine 0
- Edina Class AA State Champions
- Program’s first state title (7th appearance)
- THIRD PLACE GAME
- #4 Eden Prairie 6 #3 Hill Murray 0
- CONSOLATION
- SEMIFINALS
- Eastview 4 Roseau 1
- Farmington 1 #5 Forest Lake 5
- JR F Ellie Moser scored game winner
- FINAL
- Farmington 3 Eastview 0
- Farmington Class AA Consolation Champions