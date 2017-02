The postseason rolls on in and around Mower County. Snow decides the end of a section’s regular season. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. OWATONNA 73-62 Win Improve to 23-1 (W14) Packers shot 50-plus% FG, held Owatonna to 21% 3PT shooting Duoth Gach: game high 26 points (10-14 FG) Next game: @ Albert Lea 2/25





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ OWATONNA (REGULAR SEASON FINALE) 85-74 Loss Fall to, end regular season 11-14 Awenia Nywesh: team high 22 points Abby Lewis: 21 points Rebecca Younis: 9 points, 11 assists Next game: Section 1AAA quarterfinals 3/1 Packers projected to be #5 seed (QF road game)



GYMNASTICS @ CLASS A STATE MEET 2/24-25 ALL DAY

LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY

PPD; makeup date TBD

Next scheduled game: vs. Schaeffer Academy 2/24

Lyle Schools closed (game PPD)

Athletics tentatively end season at 9-14







Next game: Section 1A-West quarterfinals 3/2 Athletics projected to be #7 seed (QF road game)





#2 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #7 SOUTHLAND @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 66-35 Win Improve to 21-6, advance to semifinals LP lead 23-3 at 10:00 mark Athletics lead 40-16 at halftime Kristi Fett: game high 15 points at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 17/33 (51.5%) 3PT: 2/10 (20%) FT: 4/5 (80%) SECOND HALF FG: 9/20 (45%) 3PT: 3/5 (60%) FT: 3/7 (42.85%) TOTAL FG: 26/53 (49%) 3PT: 5/15 (33.33%) FT: 7/12 (58.33%) Fett: game high 22 points Olivia Christianson: 12 points Next game: vs. #3 Grand Meadow 2/28 @ Mayo Civic Center



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #8 WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (REGULAR SEASON FINALE) 70-41 Loss Fall to, end regular season at 10-15 Blossoms held to 14 points in first half Next game: Section 1A-West Quarterfinals 3/2 Blossoms projected to be #6 seed (QF road game)





#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #3 GRAND MEADOW @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 52-49 Loss Fall to, end season at 10-16 Blossoms lead 27-25 at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 10/33 (30%) 3PT: 2/2 (100%) FT: 5/9 (55%) SECOND HALF FG: 7/22 (31%) 3PT: 0/2 FT: 8/14 (57%) TOTAL FG: 17/55 (30%) 3PT: 2/4 (50%) FT: 13/23 (56%)



Samantha Wurst: 18 points, 13 rebounds

GRAND MEADOW

#3 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #6 BLOOMING PRAIRIE @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 52-49 Win Improve to 19-8, advance to section semifinals FIRST HALF FG: 9/27 (33.33%) 3PT: 2/10 (20%) FT: 5/5 (100%) SECOND HALF FG: 8/20 (40%) 3PT: 4/9 (44%) FT: 7/13 (55%) TOTAL FG: 17/47 (36%) 3PT: 6/19 (31%) FT: 12/18 (66%) Jordyn Glynn: game high 22 points Next game: @ #2 Lyle-Pacelli 2/28 @ Mayo Civic Center





BOYS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH 2/24 @ RANDOLPH (PPD) Larks tentatively end regular season at 12-12 Next game: Section 1A-West quarterfinals 3/2 Larks projected to be #5 seed (QF road game)



SOUTHLAND

#7 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ #2 LYLE-PACELLI @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 66-35 Loss Fall to, end season at 7-15 FIRST HALF FG: 6/20 (30%) 3PT: 3/7 (42.9%) FT: 1/2 (50%) SECOND HALF FG: 8/29 (27.6%) 3PT: 1/4 (25%) FT: 2/4 (50%) TOTAL FG: 14/49 (28.6%) 3PT: 4/11 (36.36%) FT: 3/6 (50%) Kaysie Allen: team high 13 points Gabrielle Smith: 10 points





BOYS BASKETBALL VS. WABASHA-KELLOGG 2/24 (PPD) Rebels tentatively end season at 13-8 Next game: Next game: Section 1A-West quarterfinals 3/2 Rebels projected to be #2 seed (QF home game)



OTHER

SECTION 1A BOYS HOCKEY QUARTERFINALS #1 Northfield 4 #9 LSHSPTCUC 0 #5 Mankato East 5 #4 Mankato West 4 #3 Red Wing 6 #6 Albert Lea 5/2OT #2 Rochester Lourdes 9 #7 Waseca 2 SEMIFINALS (ALL GAMES @ ROCHESTER REC CENTER) #1 Northfield vs. #5 Mankato East 2/25 @ 5:30 p.m. #2 Rochester Loudres vs. #3 Red Wing 2/25 @ 8:00 p.m.





STATE GIRLS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT (ALL GAMES AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) A SEMIFINALS #2 St. Paul United vs. #3 Warroad 2/24 @ 11:00 a.m. #1 Blake School vs. #5 Northfield 2/24 @ 1:00 p.m. CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS 2/23 Hibbing 6 Mankato East/Loyola 2 Alexandria 7 #4 Mound-Westonka 6/OT