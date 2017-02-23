Prep Preview/Recap: 2/23/17

Mower County area teams clash for postseason glory. With the Wild off through the weekend, Xcel Energy Center stays busy. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL (22-1; 18-1 Big Nine; 10-0 Section 1AAA) VS. OWATONNA (17-6; 15-4 Big Nine; 4-2 Section 1AAAA) 2/23 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 51-46 Win @ Mayo 2/21
- Huskies coming off 64-61 Win vs. Faribault 2/21
- Packers won 72-62 @ Owatonna 2/2
- Packers lead 40-33 at halftime
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 15/29 (51.7%)
- 3PT: 7/14 (50%)
- FT: 1/3 (33.33%)
- Both Gach: team high 13 points at halftime
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 10/22 (45.45%)
- 3PT: 4/13 (30.77%)
- FT: 8/14 (57.14%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 25/51 (49.02%)
- 3PT: 11/27 (40.74%)
- FT: 9/17 (52.94%)
- Both: team high 21 points
- Duoth Gach: 13 points
- Oman Oman: 13 points
- 11 in 2nd half
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-13; 10-11 Big Nine; 5-6 Section 1AAA) @ OWATONNA (17-8; 15-6 Big Nine; 7-1 Section 1AAAA) 2/23 @ 7:30 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON FINALE)
- Coming off 46-40 Loss vs. Mayo 2/21
- Huskies coming off 64-55 Win @ Faribault 2/21
- Packers lost 80-56 vs. Owatonna 1/19
- Packers trailed 49-29 at halftime
- Abby Lewis: team high 14 points
- Awenia Nywesh/Colie Justice: 11 points each
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL (9-14; 6-14 Section 1A-West) VS. CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (6-14; 0-3 Section 1A-West) 2/23 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 58-47 Win vs. Medford 2/21
- Hawks coming off 69-57 Win @ Groves Academy (St. Louis Park) 2/16
- Athletics won 82-32 @ Christian Life Academy 1/3/17
- Athletics lead 38-17 at halftime
- Brady Lester: game high 21 points
- Nathan Drees: 9 points, 6 steals, 4 assists
- #2 GIRLS BASKETBALL (20-6; 18-1 Section 1A-West) VS. #7 SOUTHLAND (7-13; 3-5 Section 1A-West) @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 2/23 @ 7:00 P.M.
- Pregame at 6:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Coming off 58-36 Win vs. Grand Meadow 2/17
- Rebels coming off 65-35 Loss vs. #3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (AA) 2/17
- Athletics won 68-36 @ Southland 1/28
- LP
- Athletics lead 30-10 at halftime
- Fett/Abigail Bollingberg: game high 18 points each
- SL
- Gabby Smith: team high 13 points
- LP
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL (10-14; 1-5 Section 1A-West) VS. #8 WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (19-3; 10-1 Section 2AA) 2/23 @ 7:15 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON FINALE)
- Final regular season home game for Seth Bedenbaugh, Ben Smith and Zach Piller
- Coming off 71-60 Loss vs. Bethlehem Academy 2/20
- Bucs coming off 70-27 Win vs. St. Clair 2/21
- Blossoms lost 69-38 @ WEM 1/20
- Fall to 7-6
- Blossoms trailed 39-14 at halftime
- Jake Ressler: team high 9 points
- #6 GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-15; 1-6 Section 1A-West) @ #3 GRAND MEADOW (18-8; 17-4 Section 1A-West) @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 2/23 @ 7:00 P.M.
- Coming off 77-39 Loss vs. #5 Mankato Loyola 2/17
- Larks coming off 58-36 Loss @ Lyle-Pacelli 2/17
- Blossoms lost 71-53 @ Grand Meadow 1/30
- OTHER
- SECTION 1A BOYS HOCKEY QUARTERFINALS (ALL GAMES 2/23 @ 7:00 P.M.)
- #1 Northfield vs. #8 LSHSPTCUC
- #4 Mankato West vs. #5 Mankato East
- #3 Red Wing vs. #6 Albert Lea
- #7 Waseca vs. #2 Rochester Lourdes
- STATE GIRLS HOCKEY CLASS A QUARTERFINALS (ALL GAMES AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER)
- #2 St. Paul United 10 Mankato East/Loyola 0
- #3 Warroad 5 Hibbing/Chisholm 2
- #1 Blake School 3 Alexandria 0
- #5 Northfield 2 #4 Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 0
- SEMIFINALS
- #2 St. Paul United vs. #3 Warroad 2/24 @ 11:00 a.m.
- #1 Blake School vs. #5 Northfield 2/24 @ 1:00 p.m.
- STATE GIRLS HOCKEY CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS (ALL GAMES AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER)
- #2 Blaine vs. Roseau 2/23 @ 11:00 a.m,
- #3 Hill-Murray vs. Eastview 2/23 @ 1:00 p.m.
- #1 Edina vs.Farmington 2/23 @ 6:00 p.m.
- #4 Eden Prairie vs. #5 Forest Lake 2/23 @ 8:00 p.m.