Prep Preview/Recap: 2/23/17

AUSTIN

#2 BOYS BASKETBALL (22-1; 18-1 Big Nine; 10-0 Section 1AAA) VS. OWATONNA (17-6; 15-4 Big Nine; 4-2 Section 1AAAA) 2/23 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 51-46 Win @ Mayo 2/21 Huskies coming off 64-61 Win vs. Faribault 2/21 Packers won 72-62 @ Owatonna 2/2 Packers lead 40-33 at halftime FIRST HALF FG: 15/29 (51.7%) 3PT: 7/14 (50%) FT: 1/3 (33.33%) Both Gach: team high 13 points at halftime SECOND HALF FG: 10/22 (45.45%) 3PT: 4/13 (30.77%) FT: 8/14 (57.14%) TOTAL FG: 25/51 (49.02%) 3PT: 11/27 (40.74%) FT: 9/17 (52.94%) Both: team high 21 points Duoth Gach: 13 points Oman Oman: 13 points 11 in 2nd half





GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-13; 10-11 Big Nine; 5-6 Section 1AAA) @ OWATONNA (17-8; 15-6 Big Nine; 7-1 Section 1AAAA) 2/23 @ 7:30 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON FINALE) Coming off 46-40 Loss vs. Mayo 2/21 Huskies coming off 64-55 Win @ Faribault 2/21 Packers lost 80-56 vs. Owatonna 1/19 Packers trailed 49-29 at halftime Abby Lewis: team high 14 points Awenia Nywesh/Colie Justice: 11 points each



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL (9-14; 6-14 Section 1A-West) VS. CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY (6-14; 0-3 Section 1A-West) 2/23 @ 7:15 P.M.





Coming off 58-47 Win vs. Medford 2/21





Hawks coming off 69-57 Win @ Groves Academy (St. Louis Park) 2/16





Athletics won 82-32 @ Christian Life Academy 1/3/17

Athletics lead 38-17 at halftime









Brady Lester: game high 21 points









Nathan Drees: 9 points, 6 steals, 4 assists

#2 GIRLS BASKETBALL (20-6; 18-1 Section 1A-West) VS. #7 SOUTHLAND (7-13; 3-5 Section 1A-West) @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 2/23 @ 7:00 P.M. Pregame at 6:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Coming off 58-36 Win vs. Grand Meadow 2/17 Rebels coming off 65-35 Loss vs. #3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (AA) 2/17 Athletics won 68-36 @ Southland 1/28 LP Athletics lead 30-10 at halftime Fett/Abigail Bollingberg: game high 18 points each SL Gabby Smith: team high 13 points



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL (10-14; 1-5 Section 1A-West) VS. #8 WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (19-3; 10-1 Section 2AA) 2/23 @ 7:15 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON FINALE) Final regular season home game for Seth Bedenbaugh, Ben Smith and Zach Piller Coming off 71-60 Loss vs. Bethlehem Academy 2/20 Bucs coming off 70-27 Win vs. St. Clair 2/21 Blossoms lost 69-38 @ WEM 1/20 Fall to 7-6 Blossoms trailed 39-14 at halftime Jake Ressler: team high 9 points





#6 GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-15; 1-6 Section 1A-West) @ #3 GRAND MEADOW (18-8; 17-4 Section 1A-West) @ SECTION 1A-WEST QUARTERFINALS 2/23 @ 7:00 P.M. Coming off 77-39 Loss vs. #5 Mankato Loyola 2/17 Larks coming off 58-36 Loss @ Lyle-Pacelli 2/17 Blossoms lost 71-53 @ Grand Meadow 1/30



OTHER

SECTION 1A BOYS HOCKEY QUARTERFINALS (ALL GAMES 2/23 @ 7:00 P.M.) #1 Northfield vs. #8 LSHSPTCUC #4 Mankato West vs. #5 Mankato East #3 Red Wing vs. #6 Albert Lea #7 Waseca vs. #2 Rochester Lourdes





STATE GIRLS HOCKEY CLASS A QUARTERFINALS (ALL GAMES AT XCEL ENERGY CENTER)





#2 St. Paul United 10 Mankato East/Loyola 0





#3 Warroad 5 Hibbing/Chisholm 2







#1 Blake School 3 Alexandria 0





#5 Northfield 2 #4 Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 0