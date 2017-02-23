Austin Police searching for suspect in property damage accident

Austin Police responded to a property damage report Wednesday evening at 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast.

The victim stated to authorities that she was westbound on 1st Avenue Northeast and about to turn on to 19th Street Northeast when her Chevy Malibu was struck by a bicyclist, shattering the driver’s side window and denting the door. Chief of Police Brian Krueger reported that the bicyclist told the victim not to contact police and then fled the scene.

Officers could not locate the suspect, who was described as a white male anywhere from 5’5”-5’6”and fleeing north on 19th Street Northeast.