Prep Recap: 2/22/17

The Packers danced out of Rochester with their season-long goal in tact. Several more seasons came to an end. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#2 BOYS BASKETBALL @ ROCHESTER MAYO 51-46 Win Improve to 22-1 Spartans held 2nd half lead Both Gach: team high 15 points Tate Hebrink: 12 points Next game: vs. Owatonna 2/24





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MAYO (SENIOR NIGHT) 46-40 Loss Fall to 11-13 Packers trailed 19-15 at halftime Down 41-40 with 2 ½ minutes left Amber Hansen: 10 points Awenia Nywesh: 5 points Next game: @ Owatonna 2/24 (regular season finale/KAUS game)





#8 BOYS HOCKEY VS. #9 LSHSPTCUC @ SECTION 1A FIRST ROUND 4-2 Loss Fall to, end season at 10-16 (L6) SHOTS Austin- 40 Bulldogs- 31 Austin goals Kory Potach (1P- 16:52; A- Brayden Merritt, Isaac Arnold) 1-1 Arnold (3P- 12:24; A- AJ Mueller) 2-3 Noah Bawek: 27 saves



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MEDFORD 58-47 Win Improve to 9-14 Tigers had lost previous 15 games by at least 19 points Brady Lester/Trinity Anderson: game high 15 points each Next game: vs. Christian Life Academy 2/23



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. KINGSLAND (SENIOR NIGHT) 69-65 Loss Fall to 12-12 Larks lead 40-35 at halftime Outscored 34-25 in 2nd half Connor King: team high 19 points Colt Landers: 16 points Next game: @ Randolph 2/24 (regular season finale)



SOUTHLAND

BOYS BASKETBALL @ CHATFIELD 70-65 Win Improve to 13-8 Complete regular season sweep Jared Landherr: team high 17 points Chris Webber: 15 points Lee Wilson: 14 points Next game: vs. Wabasha-Kellogg (regular season finale)



OTHER

SECTION 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAY-IN GAMES EAST #9 WABASHA-KELLOGG 52 #8 SCHAEFFER ACADEMY 50 W-K will play @ #1 Rushford-Peterson 2/23 #7 LANESBORO #10 Hope Lutheran 15 Lanesboro will play @ #2 Mabel-Canton 2/23 WEST #8 LeRoy-Ostrander 55 #9 Glenville-Emmons 30 L-O Will play @ #1 Goodhue 2/23





SECTION 1A BOYS HOCKEY FIRST ROUND

#5 Mankato East 10 #12 Winona 0

East will play @ #4 Mankato West 2/23

#6 Albert Lea 9 #11 Faribault 3

AL will play @ #3 Red Wing 2/23

#7 Waseca 7 #10 La Crescent 1