Prep Recap: 2/22/17

The Packers danced out of Rochester with their season-long goal in tact. Several more seasons came to an end. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL @ ROCHESTER MAYO
- 51-46 Win
- Improve to 22-1
- Spartans held 2nd half lead
- Both Gach: team high 15 points
- Tate Hebrink: 12 points
- Next game: vs. Owatonna 2/24
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MAYO (SENIOR NIGHT)
- 46-40 Loss
- Fall to 11-13
- Packers trailed 19-15 at halftime
- Down 41-40 with 2 ½ minutes left
- Amber Hansen: 10 points
- Awenia Nywesh: 5 points
- Next game: @ Owatonna 2/24 (regular season finale/KAUS game)
- #8 BOYS HOCKEY VS. #9 LSHSPTCUC @ SECTION 1A FIRST ROUND
- 4-2 Loss
- Fall to, end season at 10-16 (L6)
- SHOTS
- Austin- 40
- Bulldogs- 31
- Austin goals
- Kory Potach (1P- 16:52; A- Brayden Merritt, Isaac Arnold) 1-1
- Arnold (3P- 12:24; A- AJ Mueller) 2-3
- Noah Bawek: 27 saves
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MEDFORD
- 58-47 Win
- Improve to 9-14
- Tigers had lost previous 15 games by at least 19 points
- Brady Lester/Trinity Anderson: game high 15 points each
- Next game: vs. Christian Life Academy 2/23
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. KINGSLAND (SENIOR NIGHT)
- 69-65 Loss
- Fall to 12-12
- Larks lead 40-35 at halftime
- Outscored 34-25 in 2nd half
- Connor King: team high 19 points
- Colt Landers: 16 points
- Next game: @ Randolph 2/24 (regular season finale)
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ CHATFIELD
- 70-65 Win
- Improve to 13-8
- Complete regular season sweep
- Jared Landherr: team high 17 points
- Chris Webber: 15 points
- Lee Wilson: 14 points
- Next game: vs. Wabasha-Kellogg (regular season finale)
- OTHER
- SECTION 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAY-IN GAMES
- EAST
- #9 WABASHA-KELLOGG 52 #8 SCHAEFFER ACADEMY 50
- W-K will play @ #1 Rushford-Peterson 2/23
- #7 LANESBORO #10 Hope Lutheran 15
- Lanesboro will play @ #2 Mabel-Canton 2/23
- WEST
- #8 LeRoy-Ostrander 55 #9 Glenville-Emmons 30
- L-O Will play @ #1 Goodhue 2/23
- EAST
- SECTION 1A BOYS HOCKEY FIRST ROUND
- #5 Mankato East 10 #12 Winona 0
- East will play @ #4 Mankato West 2/23
- #6 Albert Lea 9 #11 Faribault 3
- AL will play @ #3 Red Wing 2/23
- #7 Waseca 7 #10 La Crescent 1
- Waseca will play #2 Rochester Lourdes 2/23