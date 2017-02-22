Prep Recap: 2/22/17

February 22, 2017 Sports
The Packers danced out of Rochester with their season-long goal in tact. Several more seasons came to an end. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL @ ROCHESTER MAYO
        • 51-46 Win
        • Improve to 22-1
        • Spartans held 2nd half lead
        • Both Gach: team high 15 points
        • Tate Hebrink: 12 points
        • Next game: vs. Owatonna 2/24
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MAYO (SENIOR NIGHT)
        • 46-40 Loss
        • Fall to 11-13
        • Packers trailed 19-15 at halftime
          • Down 41-40 with 2 ½ minutes left
        • Amber Hansen: 10 points
        • Awenia Nywesh: 5 points  
        • Next game: @ Owatonna 2/24 (regular season finale/KAUS game)
      • #8 BOYS HOCKEY VS. #9 LSHSPTCUC @ SECTION 1A FIRST ROUND
        • 4-2 Loss
        • Fall to, end season at 10-16 (L6)
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 40
          • Bulldogs- 31
        • Austin goals
          • Kory Potach (1P- 16:52; A- Brayden Merritt, Isaac Arnold) 1-1
          • Arnold (3P- 12:24; A- AJ Mueller) 2-3
        • Noah Bawek: 27 saves

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. MEDFORD
        • 58-47 Win
        • Improve to 9-14
        • Tigers had lost previous 15 games by at least 19 points
        • Brady Lester/Trinity Anderson: game high 15 points each
        • Next game: vs. Christian Life Academy 2/23

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. KINGSLAND (SENIOR NIGHT)
        • 69-65 Loss
        • Fall to 12-12
        • Larks lead 40-35 at halftime
          • Outscored 34-25 in 2nd half
        • Connor King: team high 19 points
        • Colt Landers: 16 points
        • Next game: @ Randolph 2/24 (regular season finale)

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ CHATFIELD
        • 70-65 Win
        • Improve to 13-8
          • Complete regular season sweep
        • Jared Landherr: team high 17 points
        • Chris Webber: 15 points
        • Lee Wilson: 14 points
        • Next game: vs. Wabasha-Kellogg (regular season finale)

 

  • OTHER

 

      • SECTION 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAY-IN GAMES
        • EAST
          • #9 WABASHA-KELLOGG 52 #8 SCHAEFFER ACADEMY 50
            • W-K will play @ #1 Rushford-Peterson 2/23
          • #7 LANESBORO #10 Hope Lutheran 15
            • Lanesboro will play @ #2 Mabel-Canton 2/23
        • WEST
          • #8 LeRoy-Ostrander 55 #9 Glenville-Emmons 30
            • L-O Will play @ #1 Goodhue 2/23
      • SECTION 1A BOYS HOCKEY FIRST ROUND

 

  • #5 Mankato East 10 #12 Winona 0

 

        • East will play @ #4 Mankato West 2/23

 

 

  • #6 Albert Lea 9 #11 Faribault 3

 

          • AL will play @ #3 Red Wing 2/23

 

  • #7 Waseca 7 #10 La Crescent 1

 

        • Waseca will play #2 Rochester Lourdes 2/23