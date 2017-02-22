Authorities respond to motor home fire in Austin Tuesday evening

The Austin Fire and Police Departments responded to a motor home fire Tuesday night at 6:06 p.m. on the 2100 block of 1st Avenue Northeast.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the vehicle, a 1978 Dodge motor home was fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived on the scene. The owner of the property told officers that he was vacuuming leaves in the driveway when a spark suddenly came out of the vacuum and ignited a gas can that was near the motor home. The fire then spread to the motor home, which was being stored at the residence by another party.

Chief Krueger reported that the vehicle is being considered a total loss, and the fire also damaged a garage and nearby fence at the residence. There were no injuries reported.