Austin woman facing charges after two-vehicle accident with injuries Tuesday night

An Austin woman is facing charges in Mower County District Court after a two-vehicle accident with injuries Tuesday night.

Austin Police responded to the accident report at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday evening on the 200 block of 4th Street Southwest. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that a Jeep driven by 20-year old Isela Ayala of Austin was westbound on 2nd Avenue Southwest when she ran a stop sign and struck a Chevy Cavalier driven by a 37-year old female from Austin. There was significant damage to both vehicles, and Krueger stated that Ayala was taken to the Mower County jail after failing a breath test at the accident scene. She was processed for a DWI, and the victim declined medical attention at the scene but later traveled on her own to Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Austin where she was found to have significant injuries.

Chief Krueger went on to report that the DWI issued to Ayala was then changed to a felony criminal vehicular operation DWI. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of violating an instructional permit, alcohol consumption by an individual under the age of 21 and failure to stop for a stop sign.