Austin man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2015 murder

A Mower County murder case that originated over Halloween weekend of 2015 concluded Wednesday afternoon with an Austin man being sentenced to prison time for 3rd degree murder in Mower County District Court.

39-year old Michael McIntosh was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of 39-year old David Madison of Austin. Judge Jeffery Kritzer ruled that McIntosh will be eligible for supervised release after 10 years, and he was also given credit for 474 days already served. The 15-year sentence was agreed to as part of a plea agreement in December and meets the recommended Minnesota sentencing guidelines based on McIntosh’s criminal history.

McIntosh changed his plea in the case to guilty in an amended complaint filed on December 23rd, 2016. Court records showed that McIntosh admitted to killing Madison in late October of 2015. Madison’s body was found a short time later in the Cedar River at its intersection with Orchard Creek south of Austin near Minnesota State Highway 105.

A medical examiner determined that Madison died of blunt force trauma and strangulation and ruled the death a homicide.