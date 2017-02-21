Sentencing to take place Wednesday afternoon in Mower County murder case

Sentencing in a Mower County murder case dating back to Halloween of 2015 will take place Wednesday afternoon.

39-year old Michael McIntosh of Austin is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. in Mower County District Court by Judge Jeffrey Kritzer for the murder of 39-year-old David Madison.

McIntosh changed his plea to guilty in an amended complaint filed on December 23, 2016.

According to court documents, McIntosh will be sentenced on a third-degree murder charge.

A pre-sentence worksheet, an abbreviated form of a pre-sentence investigation, was ordered.

According to court records, McIntosh admitted to killing Madison in late October. Madison’s body was found in the Cedar River at its intersection with Orchard Creek south of Austin near Highway 105.

A medical examiner determined that Madison died of blunt force trauma and strangulation and ruled the death a homicide.