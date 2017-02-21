Prep Preview/Recap: 2/21/17

The Packers prepare to host Senior Night. The next section tournament starts tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN
      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL (21-1; 10-0 Section 1AAA; 17-1 Big Nine) @ ROCHESTER MAYO (8-14; 2-6 Section 1AAAA; 7-11 Big Nine) 2/21 @ 7:30 P.M.
      • Coming off 85-67 Win @ Mankato East 2/17
      • Spartans coming off 67-58 Win @ Century 2/17
      • Packers won 68-46 vs. Mayo 1/12
          • Improve to 9-0
          • Packers lead 33-11 at halftime
            • Both teams scored 35 points in 2nd half
          • 10 players scored
          • Both Gach: team high 15 points 
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-12; 5-6 Section 1AAA; 10-10 Big Nine) VS. MAYO (18-6; 5-4 Section 1AAAA; 17-3 Big Nine) 2/21 @ 7:30 P.M. (SENIOR NIGHT)
        • Final regular season home game for Awenia Nywesh
        • Coming off 49-41/OT Win vs. Mankato East 2/16
        • Spartans coming off 58-34 Win @ Century 2/17
        • Packers lost 65-47 @ Mayo 1/12
          • Fall to 5-6
          • Spartans opened up 19-5 lead
          • Abby Lewis: team high 18 points
          • Colie Justice: 12 points
      • #8 BOYS HOCKEY (10-15; 7-9 Section 1A) VS. #9 LSHSPTCUC (12-12-1; 2-5-1 Section 1A) 2/21 @ 7:00 P.M. @ SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
        • Coming off 4-1 Loss @ Century 2/17
        • Bulldogs coming off 7-1 Win vs. Worthington 2/18
        • Packers won 3-2 @ LSHSPTCUC 12/13/16 (4th regular season game)
          • Improve to 3-1
          • SHOTS
            • Austin- 34
            • LSHSPTCUC- 32
          • Austin goals
            • Kory Potach (1P- 14:35) 1-0
            • Bryar Flanders (1P- 15:39; A- Jack Dankert) 2-0
            • Potach (3P- 6:38; A- Brayden Merritt) 3-2
          • Noah Bawek: 30 saves
        • Winner will play @ #1 Northfield Thursday 2/23
          • OTHER FIRST ROUND GAMES
            • #5 Mankato East/Loyola vs. #12 Winona
            • #6 Albert Lea vs. #11 Faribault
            • #7 Waseca vs. #10 La Crescent
          • FIRST ROUND BYES
            • #1 Northfield, #2 Lourdes, #3 Red Wing, #4 Mankato West

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI
  • BOYS BASKETBALL (8-14; 6-14 Section 1A-West) VS. MEDFORD (0-21; 0-7 Section 2AA) 2/21 @ 7:30 P.M.
  • Coming off 62-59 Loss vs. Mabel-Canton 2/17
  • Tigers coming off 59-40 Loss @ Randolph 2/20
  • Only meeting of the season

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
        • 71-60 Loss
        • Fall to 10-14
        • Blossoms trailed 34-29 at halftime
          • Outscored 37-31 in 2nd half
        • Gabe Hagen: team high 12 points
        • Max Romeo/Cameron Kubista: 11 points each
        • Next game: vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/24 (regular season finale)

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ #9 SPRING GROVE
        • 82-41 Loss
        • Fall to 12-11
        • Next game: vs. Kingsland (13-11; 9-4 Section 1A-East) 2/21 @ 7:15 p.m.
          • Only meeting of the season

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL (12-8; 6-3 Section 1A-West) @ CHATFIELD (6-16; 2-0 Section 1AA) 2/21 @ 7:30 P.M.
      • Coming off 68-58 Loss @ Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2/17
      • Gophers coming off 75-43 Loss vs. #2 Caledonia 2/20
      • Rebels Won 75-67 vs. Chatfield 1/27
        • Improve to 7-4
        • Chris Webber: 24 points, 13 rebounds