Minnesota House approves Sunday liquor sales

House lawmakers voted 85-45 Monday on a bill that would allow liquor stores in Minnesota to be open on Sundays. State District 27B Representative Jeanne Poppe, DFL’er from Austin spoke with KAUS and talked about the passage of the bill, which now moves on to the Senate…

Supporters of the bill have said that the bill would help offer Minnesotans more choices, while opponents have stated that from a business standpoint, the bill would not increase profits, but would increase overhead costs. If the bill is approved in the Senate and signed by Governor Mark Dayton, it would become law on July 1st. Representative Poppe can be reached at the capital at 888-682-3180, or via e-mail at rep.jeanne.poppe@house.mn.