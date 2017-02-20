Albert Lea lawmaker proposes state registry for firefighters with cancer

After a conversation with local firefighters, State District 27A Representative Peggy Bennett, Republican from Albert Lea is authoring a bill that will start to look at methods for keeping firefighters cancer-free. Bennett spoke with KAUS and talked about what the bill all entails….

Firefighters are much more likely to get cancer than the regular population, as Bennett stated new studies are showing that firefighters are approximately 60-68% more likely to contract cancer, compared with 20-22% of the normal population. The studies are also showing that certain cancers are directly caused by fires through skin absorption. Bennett can be reached at the capital at (651) 296-8216, or via e-mail at rep.peggy.bennett@house.mn.