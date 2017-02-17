Prep Preview/Recap: 2/17/17

The Packers played in another overtime thriller on the hardwood. A pair of regular seasons end tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MANKATO EAST
- 49-41/OT Win
- Improve to 11-12
- Both games in season home and home decided in overtime
- Cougars opened game on 12-2 run
- Abby Lewis: team high 16 points
- Next game: vs. Rochester Mayo 2/21
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. JOHN MARSHALL (SENIOR NIGHT)
- 5-3 Loss
- Fall to 10-14 (L4)
- SHOTS
- Austin- 31
- JM- 42
- Austin goals
- Isaac Arnold (PP) (2P- 5:23; A- A.J. Mueller, Tanner Hoban) 1-2
- Bryar Flanders (3P- 6:32) 2-4
- Brayden Merritt (PP) (3P- 14:20; A- Kory Potach, Nate Murphy) 3-5
- Nick Hackman (RJM): hat trick
- Noah Bawek: 37 saves
- Next game: @ Rochester Century 2/18 @ 7:15 p.m. (regular season finale)
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL (20-1; 10-0 Section 1AAA; 16-1 Big Nine) @ MANKATO EAST (9-12; 3-4 Section 1AAA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 61-47 Win @ Northfield 2/14
- Cougars coming off 86-60 Loss vs. John Marshall 2/14
- Packers won 72-68 vs. Mankato East 1/23
- Packers lead 33-24 at halftime
- Opened up 23-8 lead
- Cougars outscored Austin 44-39 in 2nd half
- Duoth Gach: team high 22 points
- Packers lead 33-24 at halftime
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- 68-58 Loss
- Fall to 8-13
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 9/34 (26.5%)
- 3PT: 2/17 (11.8%)
- FT: 9/15 (60%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 10/34 (29.4%)
- 3PT: 3/14 (21.4%)
- FT: 15/26 (57.7%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 19/68 (27.9%)
- 3PT: 5/31 (16.1%)
- FT: 24/41 (58.5%)
- Next game: vs. Mabel-Canton 2/17 @ 7:30
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (19-6; 17-1 Section 1A-West) VS. GRAND MEADOW (18-7; 17-3 Section 1A-West) 2/17 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Pregame at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Coming off 66-64 Loss @ Granada-Huntley/East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 2/14
- Larks coming off 51-49 Win @ Fillmore Central 2/14
- Athletics won 73-34 @ Grand Meadow 1/12
- LP
- Athletics lead 54-16 at halftime
- Kristi Fett: 21 points, 13 rebounds
- Abigail Bollingberg: career high 17 points
- Career high at the time, set multiple career highs this season.
- GM
- Riley Queensland: 10 points
- Jordyn Glynn: 8 points
- LP
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ LYLE-PACELLI
- 68-58 Win
- Improve to 10-13
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 11/26 (42.3%)
- 3PT: 2/9 (22.22%)
- FT: 3/7 (42.9%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 13/27 (48.1%)
- 3PT: 2/5 (40%)
- FT: 12/19 (63.2%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 24/53 (45.3%)
- 3PT: 4/14 (28.6%)
- FT: 15/26 (57.7%)
- Next game: vs. Bethlehem Academy 2/20
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-14; 1-6 Section 1A-West) VS. #5 MANKATO LOYOLA (21-2; 15-0 Section 2A) 2/17 @ 7:15 P.M. (SENIOR NIGHT)
- Coming off 65-32 Win @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2/14
- Crusaders coming off 62-60 Win @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/14
- Only two losses @ AA schools (NRHEG, St. Peter)
- Blossoms 13th game vs. AA school (4-7)
- Only meeting of the season
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS
- 73-63 Win
- Improve to 12-10
- Complete season sweep
- Next game: @ #9 Spring Grove (20-3; 15-0 Section 1A-East) 2/17 @ 7:15 p.m.
- Lions 11-0 at home
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL (12-7; 6-3 Section 1A-West) @ PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (14-9; 7-6 Section 1AA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 54-53 Win vs. Dover-Eyota 2/14
- Bulldogs coming off 65-63 Win @ St. Charles 2/14
- Rebels lost 80-62 vs. PEM 1/21
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-13; 3-5 Section 1A-West) VS. #3 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (22-2; 13-0 Section 1AA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 61-44 @ Dover-Eyota 2/14
- Bulldogs coming off 63-38 Win vs. St. Charles 2/14
- Rebels lost 64-47 @ PEM 2/3/17
- OTHER
- Section 1A Girls Hockey Finals
- #2 Northfield 2 #1 Red Wing 0
- Raiders win Section 1A, advance to state tournament