Prep Preview/Recap: 2/17/17

AUSTIN

GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MANKATO EAST 49-41/OT Win Improve to 11-12 Both games in season home and home decided in overtime Cougars opened game on 12-2 run Abby Lewis: team high 16 points Next game: vs. Rochester Mayo 2/21





BOYS HOCKEY VS. JOHN MARSHALL (SENIOR NIGHT) 5-3 Loss Fall to 10-14 (L4) SHOTS Austin- 31 JM- 42 Austin goals Isaac Arnold (PP) (2P- 5:23; A- A.J. Mueller, Tanner Hoban) 1-2 Bryar Flanders (3P- 6:32) 2-4 Brayden Merritt (PP) (3P- 14:20; A- Kory Potach, Nate Murphy) 3-5 Nick Hackman (RJM): hat trick Noah Bawek: 37 saves Next game: @ Rochester Century 2/18 @ 7:15 p.m. (regular season finale)





#2 BOYS BASKETBALL (20-1; 10-0 Section 1AAA; 16-1 Big Nine) @ MANKATO EAST (9-12; 3-4 Section 1AAA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 61-47 Win @ Northfield 2/14 Cougars coming off 86-60 Loss vs. John Marshall 2/14 Packers won 72-68 vs. Mankato East 1/23 Packers lead 33-24 at halftime Opened up 23-8 lead Cougars outscored Austin 44-39 in 2nd half Duoth Gach: team high 22 points



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE 68-58 Loss Fall to 8-13 FIRST HALF FG: 9/34 (26.5%) 3PT: 2/17 (11.8%) FT: 9/15 (60%) SECOND HALF FG: 10/34 (29.4%) 3PT: 3/14 (21.4%) FT: 15/26 (57.7%) TOTAL FG: 19/68 (27.9%) 3PT: 5/31 (16.1%) FT: 24/41 (58.5%) Next game: vs. Mabel-Canton 2/17 @ 7:30





GIRLS BASKETBALL (19-6; 17-1 Section 1A-West) VS. GRAND MEADOW (18-7; 17-3 Section 1A-West) 2/17 @ 7:15 P.M. Pregame at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Coming off 66-64 Loss @ Granada-Huntley/East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 2/14 Larks coming off 51-49 Win @ Fillmore Central 2/14 Athletics won 73-34 @ Grand Meadow 1/12 LP Athletics lead 54-16 at halftime Kristi Fett: 21 points, 13 rebounds Abigail Bollingberg: career high 17 points Career high at the time, set multiple career highs this season. GM Riley Queensland: 10 points Jordyn Glynn: 8 points



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL @ LYLE-PACELLI 68-58 Win Improve to 10-13 FIRST HALF FG: 11/26 (42.3%) 3PT: 2/9 (22.22%) FT: 3/7 (42.9%) SECOND HALF FG: 13/27 (48.1%) 3PT: 2/5 (40%) FT: 12/19 (63.2%) TOTAL FG: 24/53 (45.3%) 3PT: 4/14 (28.6%) FT: 15/26 (57.7%) Next game: vs. Bethlehem Academy 2/20





GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-14; 1-6 Section 1A-West) VS. #5 MANKATO LOYOLA (21-2; 15-0 Section 2A) 2/17 @ 7:15 P.M. (SENIOR NIGHT) Coming off 65-32 Win @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2/14 Crusaders coming off 62-60 Win @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/14 Only two losses @ AA schools (NRHEG, St. Peter) Blossoms 13th game vs. AA school (4-7) Only meeting of the season



GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS 73-63 Win Improve to 12-10 Complete season sweep Next game: @ #9 Spring Grove (20-3; 15-0 Section 1A-East) 2/17 @ 7:15 p.m. Lions 11-0 at home



SOUTHLAND

BOYS BASKETBALL (12-7; 6-3 Section 1A-West) @ PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (14-9; 7-6 Section 1AA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M.

2/17 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 54-53 Win vs. Dover-Eyota 2/14

Bulldogs coming off 65-63 Win @ St. Charles 2/14

Rebels lost 80-62 vs. PEM 1/21

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-13; 3-5 Section 1A-West) VS. #3 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (22-2; 13-0 Section 1AA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M.

2/17 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 61-44 @ Dover-Eyota 2/14

Bulldogs coming off 63-38 Win vs. St. Charles 2/14

Rebels lost 64-47 @ PEM 2/3/17

OTHER

Section 1A Girls Hockey Finals





#2 Northfield 2 #1 Red Wing 0