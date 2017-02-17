Prep Preview/Recap: 2/17/17

The Packers played in another overtime thriller on the hardwood. A pair of regular seasons end tonight. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. MANKATO EAST
        • 49-41/OT Win
        • Improve to 11-12
          • Both games in season home and home decided in overtime
        • Cougars opened game on 12-2 run
        • Abby Lewis: team high 16 points
        • Next game: vs. Rochester Mayo 2/21
      • BOYS HOCKEY VS. JOHN MARSHALL (SENIOR NIGHT)
        • 5-3 Loss
        • Fall to 10-14 (L4)
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 31
          • JM- 42
        • Austin goals
          • Isaac Arnold (PP) (2P- 5:23; A- A.J. Mueller, Tanner Hoban) 1-2
          • Bryar Flanders (3P- 6:32) 2-4
          • Brayden Merritt (PP) (3P- 14:20; A- Kory Potach, Nate Murphy) 3-5
        • Nick Hackman (RJM): hat trick
        • Noah Bawek: 37 saves
        • Next game: @ Rochester Century 2/18 @ 7:15 p.m. (regular season finale)
      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL (20-1; 10-0 Section 1AAA; 16-1 Big Nine) @ MANKATO EAST (9-12; 3-4 Section 1AAA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 61-47 Win @ Northfield 2/14
        • Cougars coming off 86-60 Loss vs. John Marshall 2/14
        • Packers won 72-68 vs. Mankato East 1/23
          • Packers lead 33-24 at halftime
            • Opened up 23-8 lead
            • Cougars outscored Austin 44-39 in 2nd half
          • Duoth Gach: team high 22 points

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI
      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE
        • 68-58 Loss
        • Fall to 8-13
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 9/34 (26.5%)
          • 3PT: 2/17 (11.8%)
          • FT: 9/15 (60%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 10/34 (29.4%)
          • 3PT: 3/14 (21.4%)
          • FT: 15/26 (57.7%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 19/68 (27.9%)
          • 3PT: 5/31 (16.1%)
          • FT: 24/41 (58.5%)
        • Next game: vs. Mabel-Canton 2/17 @ 7:30
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL  (19-6; 17-1 Section 1A-West) VS. GRAND MEADOW (18-7; 17-3 Section 1A-West) 2/17 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Pregame at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Coming off 66-64 Loss @ Granada-Huntley/East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 2/14
        • Larks coming off 51-49 Win @ Fillmore Central 2/14
        • Athletics won 73-34 @ Grand Meadow 1/12
          • LP
            • Athletics lead 54-16 at halftime
            • Kristi Fett: 21 points, 13 rebounds
            • Abigail Bollingberg: career high 17 points
              • Career high at the time, set multiple career highs this season.  
          • GM
            • Riley Queensland: 10 points
            • Jordyn Glynn: 8 points

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE
      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ LYLE-PACELLI
        • 68-58 Win
        • Improve to 10-13
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 11/26 (42.3%)
          • 3PT: 2/9 (22.22%)
          • FT: 3/7 (42.9%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 13/27 (48.1%)
          • 3PT: 2/5 (40%)
          • FT: 12/19 (63.2%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 24/53 (45.3%)
          • 3PT: 4/14 (28.6%)
          • FT: 15/26 (57.7%)
        • Next game: vs. Bethlehem Academy 2/20
      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-14; 1-6 Section 1A-West) VS. #5 MANKATO LOYOLA (21-2; 15-0 Section 2A) 2/17 @ 7:15 P.M. (SENIOR NIGHT)
        • Coming off 65-32 Win @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2/14
        • Crusaders coming off 62-60 Win @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/14
          • Only two losses @ AA schools (NRHEG, St. Peter)
        • Blossoms 13th game vs. AA school (4-7)
        • Only meeting of the season

 

  • GRAND MEADOW
      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS
        • 73-63 Win
        • Improve to 12-10
          • Complete season sweep
          • Next game: @ #9 Spring Grove (20-3; 15-0 Section 1A-East) 2/17 @ 7:15 p.m.
          • Lions 11-0 at home

 

 

 

  • SOUTHLAND
  • BOYS BASKETBALL (12-7; 6-3 Section 1A-West) @ PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (14-9; 7-6 Section 1AA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M.
  • Coming off 54-53 Win vs. Dover-Eyota 2/14
  • Bulldogs coming off 65-63 Win @ St. Charles 2/14
  • Rebels lost 80-62 vs. PEM 1/21   

 

  • GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-13; 3-5 Section 1A-West) VS. #3 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (22-2; 13-0 Section 1AA) 2/17 @ 7:30 P.M.
  • Coming off 61-44 @ Dover-Eyota 2/14
  • Bulldogs coming off 63-38 Win vs. St. Charles 2/14
  • Rebels lost 64-47 @ PEM 2/3/17

 

  • OTHER
      • Section 1A Girls Hockey Finals 
      • #2 Northfield 2 #1 Red Wing 0
        • Raiders win Section 1A, advance to state tournament