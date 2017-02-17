Governor Dayton signs RFA bill

Governor Mark Dayton Friday signed the bi-partisan $35 million Rural Finance Authority legislation into law. State District 27B Representative Jeanne Poppe, DFL’er from Austin commented on the passage of the bill….

The new funding will allow the Authority to continue to continue offering eligible Minnesota farmers affordable financing and terms and conditions not offered by other traditional lenders. In addition to helping farmers securing financing, the Rural Financing Authority also offers a variety of other programs to strengthen Minnesota farm families and communities. The programs are designed to help new farmers purchase land, restructure debt, invest in farm improvements and finance livestock production facilities. Overall, more than $270 million has been invested in Minnesota farm operations since 1986.

The Rural Finance Authority has lacked funding since December 31st, 2016 because the Minnesota Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill last session.