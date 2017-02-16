Prep Preview: 2/16/17

The city of Austin hosts senior night. The string of Mower County umbrella matchups continue. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-12; 5-6 Section 1AAA) VS. MANKATO EAST (6-16; 1-7 Section 1AAA) 2/16 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 51-48 Win vs. #1 Northfield 2/14
- Dropped Raiders to #6 in this week’s state poll
- Cougars coming off 67-49 Loss @ #7 Winona 2/11
- Packers lost 64-60/OT @ East 1/23
- Colie Justice made near-full court shot to force OT
- Game high 23 points
- BOYS HOCKEY (10-13; 7-9 Section 1A) VS. JOHN MARSHALL (9-13-1; 4-4 Section 1A) 2/17 @ 7:15 P.M. (SENIOR NIGHT)
- Coming off 7-3 Loss @ Rochester Lourdes 2/14
- Rockets coming off
- Only meeting of the season
- Final regular season home game for Kory Potach, Isaac Arnold, Tanner Hoban and Brayden Merritt
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL (8-12; 6-12 Section 1A-West) VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE (9-13; 0-4 Section 1A-West) 2/16 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- Coming off 61-54 Loss vs. Houston 2/13
- Part of season-ending six game homestand
- Blossoms coming off 55-47 Loss vs. Grand Meadow 2/14
- Only meeting of the season
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL (11-10; 10-10 Section 1A-West) VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS (7-15; 3-12 Section 1A-West) 2/16 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 55-47 Win @ Blooming Prairie 2/14
- Wolverines coming off 85-75 Win @ Hope Lutheran 2/13
- Larks won 51-42 @ Glenville-Emmons 1/5/17
- OTHER
- SECTION 1A GIRLS HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
- #1 Red Wing vs. #2 Northfield 2/16 @ 5:00 p.m. (@ Owatonna Four Seasons Center)