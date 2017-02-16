Prep Preview: 2/16/17

February 16, 2017
Austin High Sports Logo

The city of Austin hosts senior night. The string of Mower County umbrella matchups continue. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-12; 5-6 Section 1AAA) VS. MANKATO EAST (6-16; 1-7 Section 1AAA) 2/16 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 51-48 Win vs. #1 Northfield 2/14
          • Dropped Raiders to #6 in this week’s state poll
        • Cougars coming off 67-49 Loss @ #7 Winona 2/11
        • Packers lost 64-60/OT @ East 1/23
          • Colie Justice made near-full court shot to force OT
          • Game high 23 points

 

 

      • BOYS HOCKEY (10-13; 7-9 Section 1A) VS. JOHN MARSHALL (9-13-1; 4-4 Section 1A) 2/17 @ 7:15 P.M. (SENIOR NIGHT)
        • Coming off 7-3 Loss @ Rochester Lourdes 2/14
        • Only meeting of the season
        • Final regular season home game for Kory Potach, Isaac Arnold, Tanner Hoban and Brayden Merritt

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (8-12; 6-12 Section 1A-West) VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE (9-13; 0-4 Section 1A-West) 2/16 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
        • Coming off 61-54 Loss vs. Houston 2/13
          • Part of season-ending six game homestand
        • Blossoms coming off 55-47 Loss vs. Grand Meadow 2/14  
        • Only meeting of the season

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (11-10; 10-10 Section 1A-West) VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS (7-15; 3-12 Section 1A-West) 2/16 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 55-47 Win @ Blooming Prairie 2/14
        • Wolverines coming off 85-75 Win @ Hope Lutheran 2/13
        • Larks won 51-42 @ Glenville-Emmons 1/5/17

 

  • OTHER

 

    • SECTION 1A GIRLS HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
      • #1 Red Wing vs. #2 Northfield 2/16 @ 5:00 p.m. (@ Owatonna Four Seasons Center)