Prep Recap: 2/15/17

Several Mower County area teams delivered dramatic moments. The Packers locked up a top honor. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #6 BOYS BASKETBALL @ NORTHFIELD
- 61-47 Win
- Improve to 20-1 (W11)
- Complete season sweep
- Packers lead 21-17 at halftime
- Raiders opened up 6-0 lead
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 9/26 (34.6%)
- 3PT: 3/9 (33.33%)
- FT: 0/0
- 3 turnovers
- Both Gach: game high 8 points at halftime
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 15/26 (57.7%)
- 3PT: 2/7 (28.5%)
- FT: 8/10 (80%)
- 2 turnovers
- TOTAL
- FG: 24/52 (46.15%)
- 3PT: 5/16 (31.25%)
- FT: 8/10 (80%)
- 5 turnovers
- Both Gach: game high 18 points
- Tate Hebrink: 15 points
- 12 points in 2nd half
- Kyle Oberbroeckling: 7 points (all in 2nd half)
- Packers lock up #1 seed in Section 1AAA tournament
- Next game: @ Mankato East 2/17
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #1 NORTHFIELD
- 51-48 WIN
- Improve to 10-12
- Packers trailed 26-20 at halftime
- Raiders lead by as much as 12 in 2nd half
- Abby Lewis: game winning half court shot with 0.8 seconds left
- Next game: vs. Mankato East 2/16
- BOYS HOCKEY @ ROCHESTER LOURDES
- 7-3 Loss
- Fall to 10-13
- Eagles scored four goals in third period
- SHOTS
- Austin- 14 (3+7+4)
- Lourdes- 50 (14+19+17)
- Austin goals
- Brayden Merritt (2P- 11:55; A- Kory Potach) 1-3
- Isaac Arnold (2P- 15:29; A- Merritt, Tanner Hoban) 2-3
- Potach (PP) (3P- 16:53; A- Arnold, Merritt) 3-7
- Ryan Flanders: 43 saves
- Next game: vs. John Marshall 2/16 (Senior Night)
- LYLE-PACELLI
- #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ GRANADA-HUNTLEY-EAST CHAIN/TRUMAN/MARTIN LUTHER
- 66-64 Loss
- Fall to 19-6
- Brooke Walter: team high 19 points
- Abigail Bollingberg: 12 points
- Next game: vs. Grand Meadow 2/17 (regular season finale)
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. GRAND MEADOW
- 55-47 Loss
- Fall to 9-13
- Blossoms lead 31-25 at halftime
- Jake Ressler: team high 15 points
- Gabe Hagen: 11 points
- Next game: @ Lyle-Pacelli 2/16 (KAUS game)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ JANESVILLE-WALDORF-PEMBERTON
- 65-32 Win
- Improve to 10-14
- Snaps six-game losing streak
- Blossoms lead 31-10 at halftime
- Outscored Bulldogs 34-22 in 2nd half
- JWP opened 2nd half on 10-0 run
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 11/28 (39%)
- 3PT: 3/7 (42%)
- FT: 6/12 (50%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 12/25 (48%)
- 3PT: 1/2 (50%)
- FT: 9/18 (50%)
- TOTAL:
- FG: 23/53 (43%)
- 3PT: 4/9 (44%)
- FT: 15/30 (50%)
- Samantha Wurst/Marissa Larson: team high 17 points each
- Wurst: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals
- Larson: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks
- Next game: vs. Mankato Loyola 2/17 (Senior Night)
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- 55-47 Win
- Improve to 11-10
- Outscored BP 30-16 in 2nd half
- Max Jech: game high 20 points
- Connor King: 10 points
- Next game: vs. Glenville-Emmons 2/16
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ FILLMORE CENTRAL
- 51-49 Win
- Improve to 18-7
- Riley Queensland: buzzer beater GW layup
- Team high 22 points
- Next game: @ Lyle-Pacelli 2/17 (regular season finale)
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. DOVER-EYOTA
- 54-53 Win
- Improve to 12-7
- Jared Landherr: 23 points
- Next game: @ Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2/17
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ DOVER-EYOTA
- 61-44 Loss
- Fall to 7-13
- Next game: vs. #3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2/17