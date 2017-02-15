Prep Recap: 2/15/17

February 15, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
20170214_191431

Several Mower County area teams delivered dramatic moments. The Packers locked up a top honor. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #6 BOYS BASKETBALL @ NORTHFIELD
        • 61-47 Win
        • Improve to 20-1 (W11)
          • Complete season sweep
        • Packers lead 21-17 at halftime
          • Raiders opened up 6-0 lead
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 9/26 (34.6%)
          • 3PT: 3/9 (33.33%)
          • FT: 0/0
          • 3 turnovers
          • Both Gach: game high 8 points at halftime
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 15/26 (57.7%)
          • 3PT: 2/7 (28.5%)
          • FT: 8/10 (80%)
          • 2 turnovers
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 24/52 (46.15%)
          • 3PT: 5/16 (31.25%)
          • FT: 8/10 (80%)
          • 5 turnovers
        • Both Gach: game high 18 points
        • Tate Hebrink: 15 points
          • 12 points in 2nd half
        • Kyle Oberbroeckling: 7 points (all in 2nd half)
        • Packers lock up #1 seed in Section 1AAA tournament
        • Next game: @ Mankato East 2/17

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. #1 NORTHFIELD
        • 51-48 WIN
        • Improve to 10-12
        • Packers trailed 26-20 at halftime
          • Raiders lead by as much as 12 in 2nd half
        • Abby Lewis: game winning half court shot with 0.8 seconds left
        • Next game: vs. Mankato East 2/16

      • BOYS HOCKEY @ ROCHESTER LOURDES
        • 7-3 Loss
        • Fall to 10-13
        • Eagles scored four goals in third period
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 14 (3+7+4)
          • Lourdes- 50 (14+19+17)
        • Austin goals
          • Brayden Merritt (2P- 11:55; A- Kory Potach) 1-3
          • Isaac Arnold (2P- 15:29; A- Merritt, Tanner Hoban) 2-3
          • Potach (PP) (3P- 16:53; A- Arnold, Merritt) 3-7
        • Ryan Flanders: 43 saves
        • Next game: vs. John Marshall 2/16 (Senior Night)

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ GRANADA-HUNTLEY-EAST CHAIN/TRUMAN/MARTIN LUTHER  
        • 66-64 Loss
        • Fall to 19-6
        • Brooke Walter: team high 19 points
        • Abigail Bollingberg: 12 points
        • Next game: vs. Grand Meadow 2/17 (regular season finale)

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. GRAND MEADOW
        • 55-47 Loss
        • Fall to 9-13
        • Blossoms lead 31-25 at halftime
        • Jake Ressler: team high 15 points
        • Gabe Hagen: 11 points
        • Next game: @ Lyle-Pacelli 2/16 (KAUS game)

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ JANESVILLE-WALDORF-PEMBERTON
        • 65-32 Win
        • Improve to 10-14
          • Snaps six-game losing streak
        • Blossoms lead 31-10 at halftime
          • Outscored Bulldogs 34-22 in 2nd half
          • JWP opened 2nd half on 10-0 run
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 11/28 (39%)
          • 3PT: 3/7 (42%)
          • FT: 6/12 (50%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 12/25 (48%)
          • 3PT: 1/2 (50%)
          • FT: 9/18 (50%)
        • TOTAL:
          • FG: 23/53 (43%)
          • 3PT: 4/9 (44%)
          • FT: 15/30 (50%)
        • Samantha Wurst/Marissa Larson: team high 17 points each
          • Wurst: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals
          • Larson: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks
        • Next game: vs. Mankato Loyola 2/17 (Senior Night)

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ BLOOMING PRAIRIE
        • 55-47 Win
        • Improve to 11-10
        • Outscored BP 30-16 in 2nd half
        • Max Jech: game high 20 points
        • Connor King: 10 points
        • Next game: vs. Glenville-Emmons 2/16

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ FILLMORE CENTRAL
        • 51-49 Win
        • Improve to 18-7
        • Riley Queensland: buzzer beater GW layup
          • Team high 22 points
        • Next game: @ Lyle-Pacelli 2/17 (regular season finale)

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. DOVER-EYOTA
      • 54-53 Win
      • Improve to 12-7
      • Jared Landherr: 23 points
      • Next game: @ Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2/17

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ DOVER-EYOTA
      • 61-44 Loss
      • Fall to 7-13
      • Next game: vs. #3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2/17