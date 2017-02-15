Austin Police respond to a report of stolen bicycles

Austin Police responded to a report of stolen bicycles Tuesday night at 8:16 p.m. on the 600 block of 9th Avenue Northwest.

The victim stated to authorities that three bicycles, two Trek Navigators and a Schwinn valued at approximately $600 for all three were stolen from her garage. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the victim thought that the theft occurred sometime in the last week, and that she possibly left a side door to the garage open as there was no sign of forced entry.

There are no suspects in the theft at this time, and if anyone has any information, they are reminded that they can remain anonymous when calling Austin Police at 437-9400, or you can leave an anonymous tip via the department’s TIP-411 phone app for I-Phones and Android phones, or you can leave an anonymous tip by logging on to www.tip411.com.