Prep Preview/Recap: 2/14/17

The Packers have a pair of state-ranked showdowns to play tonight. Several other Mower County area teams will be buys on Valentine’s Day. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #6 BOYS BASKETBALL (19-1; 9-0 Section 1AAA) @ NORTHFIELD (12-7; 4-1 Section 1AAA) 2/14 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- Coming off 77-48 Win @ Rochester Century 2/10
- Raiders coming off 61-20 Win @ Century 2/11
- Packers won 68-60 vs. Northfield 1/6/17
- Improve to 8-0
- Packers lead 34-31 at halftime
- 1ST HALF
- FG: 13/27 (48.15%)
- 3PT: 7/14 (50%)
- FT: 1-2 (50%)
- 2ND HALF
- FG: 11/25 (44%)
- 3PT: 5/13 (38.46%)
- FT: 8/10 (80%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 24/52 (46.15%)
- 3PT: 12/27 (44.44%)
- FT: 9/12 (75%)
- Duoth Gach: 19 points
- Oman Oman: 15 points (10 in 2nd half)
- Both Gach: 13 points
- Last time in that gym: the Oman Oman buzzer beater full court shot
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-12; 4-6 Section 1AAA) VS. #1 NORTHFIELD (18-4; 6-1 Section 1AAA) 2/14 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 52-39 Loss @ Faribault 2/11
- Raiders coming off 63-28 Win vs. Century 2/11
- Packers lost 57-56 @ #8 Northfield 1/6/17
- Raiders opened game on 23-7 run, lead 32-23 at halftime
- Northfield’s Grace Touchette hit GW buzzer beater 3
- Colie Justice: team high 16 points
- BOYS HOCKEY (10-12; 7-8 Section 1A) @ ROCHESTER LOURDES (13-9; 2-1 Section 1A) 2/14 @ 7:00 P.M.
- Coming off 5-3 Loss @ Red Wing 2/11
- Eagles coming off 6-0 Win vs. Holy Angels 2/11
- Only meeting of the season
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. HOUSTON
- 61-54 Loss
- Fall to 8-12
- Athletics lead 29-27 at halftime, opened up 12 point 2nd half lead
- Hurricanes outscored LP 34-25 in 2nd half
- Trinity Anderson: team high 14 points
- Next game: vs. Blooming Prairie 2/16
- #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. FILLMORE CENTRAL
- 66-33 Win
- Improve to 19-5
- Kristi Fett: game high 22 points
- 18 points in first half
- Caitlin Roberts: career high 14 points
- Next game: @ Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 2/14 @ 7:30
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL VS. SOUTHLAND
- 61-45 Loss
- Fall to 9-12
- Blossoms lead 22-21 at halftime
- Rebels outscored BP 40-23 in 2nd half
- Jake Ressler: team high 19 points
- Gabe Hagen: 12 points
- Next game: vs. Grand Meadow (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) 2/14 @ 7:15 p.m.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
- 76-66 Loss
- Drop to 9-14
- Blossoms lead 34-33 at halftime
- Cardinals outscored BP 43-32 in 2nd half
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 15/32 (46%)
- 3PT: 1/4 (25%)
- FT: 3/5 (60%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 11/36 (36%)
- 3PT: 0/3
- FT: 10/19 (52%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 26/62 (41%)
- 3PT: 1/7 (14%)
- FT: 13/24 (54%)
- Marissa Larson: team high 19 points
- McKenna Hein: 17 points, 10 rebounds
- Samantha Wurst: 12 points, 11 rebounds
- Next game: @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) @ BLOOMING PRAIRIE (9-12; 0-3 Section 1A-West) 2/14 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7
- Blossoms coming off 61-45 Loss vs. Southland 2/13
- Only meeting of the season
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH
- 51-39 Win
- Improve to 17-7
- Jordyn Glynn: game high 26 points
- Next game: @ Fillmore Central (14-9; 8-5 Section 1A-East) 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- 61-45 Win
- Improve to 11-7
- Rebels sit in 2nd place in 1A-West with four games left
- Thomas Bottema: game high 23 points
- Next game: vs. Dover-Eyota 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.
- GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LA CRESCENT
- 63-47 Win
- Improve to 7-12
- Next game: @ Dover-Eyota 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.