Prep Preview/Recap: 2/14/17

The Packers have a pair of state-ranked showdowns to play tonight. Several other Mower County area teams will be buys on Valentine’s Day. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#6 BOYS BASKETBALL (19-1; 9-0 Section 1AAA) @ NORTHFIELD (12-7; 4-1 Section 1AAA) 2/14 @ 7:30 P.M. Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com. Coming off 77-48 Win @ Rochester Century 2/10 Raiders coming off 61-20 Win @ Century 2/11 Packers won 68-60 vs. Northfield 1/6/17 Improve to 8-0 Packers lead 34-31 at halftime 1ST HALF FG: 13/27 (48.15%) 3PT: 7/14 (50%) FT: 1-2 (50%) 2ND HALF FG: 11/25 (44%) 3PT: 5/13 (38.46%) FT: 8/10 (80%) TOTAL FG: 24/52 (46.15%) 3PT: 12/27 (44.44%) FT: 9/12 (75%) Duoth Gach: 19 points Oman Oman: 15 points (10 in 2nd half) Both Gach: 13 points Last time in that gym: the Oman Oman buzzer beater full court shot





GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-12; 4-6 Section 1AAA) VS. #1 NORTHFIELD (18-4; 6-1 Section 1AAA) 2/14 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 52-39 Loss @ Faribault 2/11 Raiders coming off 63-28 Win vs. Century 2/11 Packers lost 57-56 @ #8 Northfield 1/6/17 Raiders opened game on 23-7 run, lead 32-23 at halftime Northfield’s Grace Touchette hit GW buzzer beater 3 Colie Justice: team high 16 points





BOYS HOCKEY (10-12; 7-8 Section 1A) @ ROCHESTER LOURDES (13-9; 2-1 Section 1A) 2/14 @ 7:00 P.M. Coming off 5-3 Loss @ Red Wing 2/11 Eagles coming off 6-0 Win vs. Holy Angels 2/11 Only meeting of the season



LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. HOUSTON 61-54 Loss Fall to 8-12 Athletics lead 29-27 at halftime, opened up 12 point 2nd half lead Hurricanes outscored LP 34-25 in 2nd half Trinity Anderson: team high 14 points Next game: vs. Blooming Prairie 2/16





#10 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. FILLMORE CENTRAL 66-33 Win Improve to 19-5 Kristi Fett: game high 22 points 18 points in first half Caitlin Roberts: career high 14 points Next game: @ Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 2/14 @ 7:30



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL VS. SOUTHLAND 61-45 Loss Fall to 9-12 Blossoms lead 22-21 at halftime Rebels outscored BP 40-23 in 2nd half Jake Ressler: team high 19 points Gabe Hagen: 12 points Next game: vs. Grand Meadow (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) 2/14 @ 7:15 p.m.





GIRLS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY 76-66 Loss Drop to 9-14 Blossoms lead 34-33 at halftime Cardinals outscored BP 43-32 in 2nd half FIRST HALF FG: 15/32 (46%) 3PT: 1/4 (25%) FT: 3/5 (60%) SECOND HALF FG: 11/36 (36%) 3PT: 0/3 FT: 10/19 (52%) TOTAL FG: 26/62 (41%) 3PT: 1/7 (14%) FT: 13/24 (54%)



Marissa Larson: team high 19 points







McKenna Hein: 17 points, 10 rebounds







Samantha Wurst: 12 points, 11 rebounds







Next game: @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.

GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) @ BLOOMING PRAIRIE (9-12; 0-3 Section 1A-West) 2/14 @ 7:15 P.M.

Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7







Blossoms coming off 61-45 Loss vs. Southland 2/13







Only meeting of the season





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH 51-39 Win Improve to 17-7 Jordyn Glynn: game high 26 points Next game: @ Fillmore Central (14-9; 8-5 Section 1A-East) 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.



SOUTHLAND