Prep Preview/Recap: 2/14/17

February 14, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
The Packers have a pair of state-ranked showdowns to play tonight. Several other Mower County area teams will be buys on Valentine’s Day. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #6 BOYS BASKETBALL (19-1; 9-0 Section 1AAA) @ NORTHFIELD (12-7; 4-1 Section 1AAA) 2/14 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Pregame at 7:00 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
        • Coming off 77-48 Win @ Rochester Century 2/10
        • Raiders coming off 61-20 Win @ Century 2/11
        • Packers won 68-60 vs. Northfield 1/6/17
          • Improve to 8-0
          • Packers lead 34-31 at halftime
          • 1ST HALF
            • FG: 13/27 (48.15%)
            • 3PT: 7/14 (50%)
            • FT: 1-2 (50%)
          • 2ND HALF
            • FG: 11/25 (44%)
            • 3PT: 5/13 (38.46%)
            • FT: 8/10 (80%)
          • TOTAL
            • FG: 24/52 (46.15%)
            • 3PT: 12/27 (44.44%)
            • FT: 9/12 (75%)
          • Duoth Gach: 19 points
          • Oman Oman: 15 points (10 in 2nd half)
          • Both Gach: 13 points
        • Last time in that gym: the Oman Oman buzzer beater full court shot

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-12; 4-6 Section 1AAA) VS. #1 NORTHFIELD (18-4; 6-1 Section 1AAA) 2/14 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 52-39 Loss @ Faribault 2/11
        • Raiders coming off 63-28 Win vs. Century 2/11
        • Packers lost 57-56 @ #8 Northfield 1/6/17
          • Raiders opened game on 23-7 run, lead 32-23 at halftime
          • Northfield’s Grace Touchette hit GW buzzer beater 3
          • Colie Justice: team high 16 points

      • BOYS HOCKEY (10-12; 7-8 Section 1A) @ ROCHESTER LOURDES (13-9; 2-1 Section 1A) 2/14 @ 7:00 P.M.
        • Coming off 5-3 Loss @ Red Wing 2/11
        • Eagles coming off 6-0 Win vs. Holy Angels 2/11
        • Only meeting of the season

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. HOUSTON
        • 61-54 Loss
        • Fall to 8-12
        • Athletics lead 29-27 at halftime, opened up 12 point 2nd half lead
          • Hurricanes outscored LP 34-25 in 2nd half
        • Trinity Anderson: team high 14 points
        • Next game: vs. Blooming Prairie 2/16

      • #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. FILLMORE CENTRAL
        • 66-33 Win
        • Improve to 19-5
        • Kristi Fett: game high 22 points
          • 18 points in first half
        • Caitlin Roberts: career high 14 points
        • Next game: @ Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 2/14 @ 7:30

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL VS. SOUTHLAND
        • 61-45 Loss
        • Fall to 9-12
        • Blossoms lead 22-21 at halftime
          • Rebels outscored BP 40-23 in 2nd half
        • Jake Ressler: team high 19 points
        • Gabe Hagen: 12 points
        • Next game: vs. Grand Meadow (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) 2/14 @ 7:15 p.m.

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ BETHLEHEM ACADEMY
        • 76-66 Loss
        • Drop to 9-14
        • Blossoms lead 34-33 at halftime
          • Cardinals outscored BP 43-32 in 2nd half
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 15/32 (46%)
          • 3PT: 1/4 (25%)
          • FT: 3/5 (60%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 11/36 (36%)
          • 3PT: 0/3
          • FT: 10/19 (52%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 26/62 (41%)
          • 3PT: 1/7 (14%)
          • FT: 13/24 (54%)

 

 

        • Marissa Larson: team high 19 points
        • McKenna Hein: 17 points, 10 rebounds
        • Samantha Wurst: 12 points, 11 rebounds 
        • Next game: @ Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.

 

  • GRAND MEADOW
  • BOYS BASKETBALL (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) @ BLOOMING PRAIRIE (9-12; 0-3 Section 1A-West) 2/14 @ 7:15 P.M.

 

        • Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7
        • Blossoms coming off 61-45 Loss vs. Southland 2/13
        • Only meeting of the season

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. RANDOLPH
        • 51-39 Win
        • Improve to 17-7
        • Jordyn Glynn: game high 26 points 
        • Next game: @ Fillmore Central (14-9; 8-5 Section 1A-East) 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ BLOOMING PRAIRIE
        • 61-45 Win
        • Improve to 11-7
        • Rebels sit in 2nd place in 1A-West with four games left
        • Thomas Bottema: game high 23 points
        • Next game: vs. Dover-Eyota 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LA CRESCENT
        • 63-47 Win
        • Improve to 7-12
        • Next game: @ Dover-Eyota 2/14 @ 7:30 p.m.

 

 

 