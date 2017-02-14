Austin School Board approves tax abatement request at Monday’s meeting

The Austin School Board approved a tax abatement request for Brad and Brittany Braaten after a public hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night at the Austin City Council chambers.

Mark Stotts, Executive Director of Finance and Operations for the district stated that the request was to abate 100% of the school district’s portion of real estate taxes related to the building improvements on property at 14855 State Highway 105 south of Austin in Lyle Township. The total estimated abatement total would be on $285,000 of estimated property value. Stotts noted that the Mower County Board of Commissioners had already approved the same request at a recent meeting.

In other business, the Austin School Board approved the district’s proposed capital budget for the 2017-2018 school year, and also approved a resolution directing administration to make recommendations for cost savings and efficient operations.

The board also approved student activity accounts for the Chess and Chemistry Clubs at Ellis Middle School, and they also approved the first reading of revised policies concerning waste reduction and recycling and a crisis management policy. In other business, the Austin School Board approved an accounting and financial procedures manual for the district, and then retired to a closed session to receive an update on negotiations with the Austin Education Association from Human Resources Director Mark Raymond.