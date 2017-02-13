Two suspects facing drug charges after early morning traffic stop by Austin Police

Two suspects are facing drug charges in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop early this (Monday) morning.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that officers initiated a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration at 1:51 a.m. this (Monday) morning on the 100 block of 4th Street Northeast. The driver and two passengers were asked to step out of the vehicle, and the driver gave authorities consent to search. Kreuger stated that officers found needles, syringes and 2.31 grams of methamphetamine contained in small bags.

The two passengers, 22-year old Christopher Rickerl of Austin and 30-year old Sylvia Cramer of St. Paul were taken to the Mower County jail. Rickerl is facing charges of 5th degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cramer is also facing a 5th degree drug possession charge stemming from the incident. The driver of the vehicle was not charged.