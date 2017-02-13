Austin teen facing charges after allegeldy assaulting another teen Sunday night

An Austin teen is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another teen Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the parking lot at Riverside Area Sunday night where a 16-year old male from rural Austin stated that he had been assaulted by 18-year old David Mattison-Fuller of Austin. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that while officers were taking the report, the teen identified the vehicle that Fuller was traveling in. Officers stopped the vehicle and found Fuller as a passenger. He was taken into custody for violating conditions of release, and Fuller could also be facing a felony charge of 3rd degree assault as the victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Austin with a broken nose and other facial injuries.