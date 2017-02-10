Prep Preview/Recap: 2/10/17

Lyle-Pacelli locked up a conference title. Blooming Prairie racks up more games with AA basketball programs. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- BOYS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO WEST
- 6-1 Loss
- Fall to 10-11
- Packers scored game’s first goal
- SHOTS
- Austin- 19
- Mankato West- 43
- Austin goal
- Kory Potach (1P- 0:40; A- Isaac Arnold, Brayden Merritt)
- Noah Bawek: 37 saves
- Next game: @ Red Wing (11-9; 5-4 Section 1A) 2/11 @ 2:00 p.m.
- Pregame @ 1:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- Packers lost 5-3 vs. Red Wing 1/19
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY
- 64-51 Win
- Improve to 9-11
- Complete season sweep
- Packers improve to 3-2 vs. Rochester teams
- Abby Lewis: team high 16 points
- Colie Justice: 14 points
- Next game: @ Faribault 2/11
- #6 BOYS BASKETBALL (18-1; 9-0 Section 1AAA; 14-1 Big Nine) @ CENTURY (2-15; 0-6 Section 1AAAA; 2-11 Big Nine) 2/10 @ 7:30 P.M.
- Coming off 75-53 Win vs. Red Wing 2/7
- Panthers coming off 76-49 Loss vs. Owatonna 2/7
- Packers won 70-32 vs. Century 1/3/17
- Packers lead 26-15 at halftime
- Ended game on 36-4 run
- Duoth Gach: team high 16 points
- Tate Hebrink: 13 points, 8 steals, 5 assists
- Packers lead 26-15 at halftime
- BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ BIG NINE MEET 2/10 @ 5:00
- DANCE @ SECTION 1A TOURNAMENT KASSON-MANTORVILLE 2/11
- GYMNASTICS @ RED WING 2/11
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ FILLMORE CENTRAL
- 49-30 Loss
- Fall to 8-11
- Athletics trailed 29-14 at halftime
- Kamis Kuku: team high 12 points
- Next game: vs. Houston 2/13
- Final six regular season games at home
- #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LEROY-OSTRANDER
- 85-48 Win
- Improve to 18-4 (SEC W78)
- Complete season sweep
- Clinch SEC-West
- Athletics lead 44-21 at halftime
- Brooke Walter/Kristi Fett: game high 11 points each at halftime
- Fett: game high 29 points, 6 blocks
- Olivia Christianson: 24 points
- 14 in 2nd half
- Next game: vs. Hayfield (AA) 2/11
- Three of final four regular season games at home
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BOYS BASKETBALL (9-10; 0-2 Section 1A-West; 4-5 Gopher Conference) VS. #9 NEW RICHLAND-H-E-G (18-2; 9-1 Section 2AA; 7-1 Gopher Conference) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Game #13 vs. AA school (5-7)
- Coming off 77-45 Loss vs. Maple River (AA) 2/7
- Panthers coming off 58-55 Loss @ #8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/7
- Blossoms lost 72-53 @ NRHEG 1/17
- Seth Bedenbaugh: team high 16 points
- Max Romeo/Gabe Hagen: 13 points each
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-12; 1-5 Section 1A-West; 5-5 Gopher Conference) @ NEW RICHLAND-H-E-G (17-5; 7-1 Section 2AA; 10-0 Gopher Conference) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Game #12 vs. AA school (4-7)
- Coming off 59-47 Loss @ Maple River (AA) 2/7
- Panthers coming off 65-45 Win vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/7
- Blossoms lost 81-59 vs. NRHEG 1/17
- Blossoms trailed 32-29 at halftime
- Outscored 49-30 in 2nd half
- FG: 17/45 (37%)
- 3PT: 5/11 (45%)
- FT: 20/33 (60%)
- Blossoms trailed 32-29 at halftime
- GRAND MEADOW
- BOYS BASKETBALL (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) @ HOUSTON (4-15; 3-13 Section 1A-East) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7
- Hurricanes coming off 60-41 Win vs. Lansing Kee (Lansing, IA) 2/9
- Larks won 65-46 vs. Houston 1/23
- Larks lead 30-15 at halftime
- Outscored Hurricanes 35-31 at halftime
- Colt Landers (8th grade): team high 22 points
- Larks lead 30-15 at halftime
- GIRLS BASKETBALL (15-7; 14-3 Section 1A-West) VS. SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (8-13; 6-10 Section 1A-East) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M.
- Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7
- Lions coming off 92-28 Loss vs. #10 Lyle-Pacelli 2/6
- Larks won 61-34 @ Schaeffer 1/3/17
- Larks lead 32-18 at halftime
- Outscored Lions 29-16 in 2nd half
- Jordyn Glynn: 21 points
- Riley Queensland: 15 points
- Larks lead 32-18 at halftime
- SOUTHLAND
- BOYS BASKETBALL @ #2 CALEDONIA
- 91-50 Loss
- Fall to 10-7
- Next game: @ Blooming Prairie 2/13
- GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. CALEDONIA
- 73-64 Loss
- Drop to 6-12
- Next game: @ La Crescent 2/13