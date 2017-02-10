Prep Preview/Recap: 2/10/17

Lyle-Pacelli locked up a conference title. Blooming Prairie racks up more games with AA basketball programs. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

BOYS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO WEST 6-1 Loss Fall to 10-11 Packers scored game’s first goal SHOTS Austin- 19 Mankato West- 43 Austin goal Kory Potach (1P- 0:40; A- Isaac Arnold, Brayden Merritt) Noah Bawek: 37 saves Next game: @ Red Wing (11-9; 5-4 Section 1A) 2/11 @ 2:00 p.m. Pregame @ 1:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com. Packers lost 5-3 vs. Red Wing 1/19





GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY 64-51 Win Improve to 9-11 Complete season sweep Packers improve to 3-2 vs. Rochester teams Abby Lewis: team high 16 points Colie Justice: 14 points Next game: @ Faribault 2/11





#6 BOYS BASKETBALL (18-1; 9-0 Section 1AAA; 14-1 Big Nine) @ CENTURY (2-15; 0-6 Section 1AAAA; 2-11 Big Nine) 2/10 @ 7:30 P.M. Coming off 75-53 Win vs. Red Wing 2/7 Panthers coming off 76-49 Loss vs. Owatonna 2/7 Packers won 70-32 vs. Century 1/3/17 Packers lead 26-15 at halftime Ended game on 36-4 run Duoth Gach: team high 16 points Tate Hebrink: 13 points, 8 steals, 5 assists





BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ BIG NINE MEET 2/10 @ 5:00





DANCE @ SECTION 1A TOURNAMENT KASSON-MANTORVILLE 2/11





GYMNASTICS @ RED WING 2/11

LYLE-PACELLI

BOYS BASKETBALL @ FILLMORE CENTRAL 49-30 Loss Fall to 8-11 Athletics trailed 29-14 at halftime Kamis Kuku: team high 12 points Next game: vs. Houston 2/13 Final six regular season games at home





#10 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LEROY-OSTRANDER 85-48 Win Improve to 18-4 (SEC W78) Complete season sweep Clinch SEC-West Athletics lead 44-21 at halftime Brooke Walter/Kristi Fett: game high 11 points each at halftime Fett: game high 29 points, 6 blocks Olivia Christianson: 24 points 14 in 2nd half Next game: vs. Hayfield (AA) 2/11 Three of final four regular season games at home



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BOYS BASKETBALL (9-10; 0-2 Section 1A-West; 4-5 Gopher Conference) VS. #9 NEW RICHLAND-H-E-G (18-2; 9-1 Section 2AA; 7-1 Gopher Conference) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M. Game #13 vs. AA school (5-7) Coming off 77-45 Loss vs. Maple River (AA) 2/7 Panthers coming off 58-55 Loss @ #8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/7 Blossoms lost 72-53 @ NRHEG 1/17 Seth Bedenbaugh: team high 16 points Max Romeo/Gabe Hagen: 13 points each





GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-12; 1-5 Section 1A-West; 5-5 Gopher Conference) @ NEW RICHLAND-H-E-G (17-5; 7-1 Section 2AA; 10-0 Gopher Conference) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M. Game #12 vs. AA school (4-7) Coming off 59-47 Loss @ Maple River (AA) 2/7 Panthers coming off 65-45 Win vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/7 Blossoms lost 81-59 vs. NRHEG 1/17 Blossoms trailed 32-29 at halftime Outscored 49-30 in 2nd half FG: 17/45 (37%) 3PT: 5/11 (45%) FT: 20/33 (60%)





GRAND MEADOW

BOYS BASKETBALL (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) @ HOUSTON (4-15; 3-13 Section 1A-East) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7 Hurricanes coming off 60-41 Win vs. Lansing Kee (Lansing, IA) 2/9 Larks won 65-46 vs. Houston 1/23 Larks lead 30-15 at halftime Outscored Hurricanes 35-31 at halftime Colt Landers (8th grade): team high 22 points





GIRLS BASKETBALL (15-7; 14-3 Section 1A-West) VS. SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (8-13; 6-10 Section 1A-East) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M. Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7 Lions coming off 92-28 Loss vs. #10 Lyle-Pacelli 2/6 Larks won 61-34 @ Schaeffer 1/3/17 Larks lead 32-18 at halftime Outscored Lions 29-16 in 2nd half Jordyn Glynn: 21 points Riley Queensland: 15 points



SOUTHLAND