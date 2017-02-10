Prep Preview/Recap: 2/10/17

February 10, 2017 Sports
LP

Lyle-Pacelli locked up a conference title. Blooming Prairie racks up more games with AA basketball programs. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • BOYS HOCKEY VS. MANKATO WEST
        • 6-1 Loss
        • Fall to 10-11
        • Packers scored game’s first goal
        • SHOTS
          • Austin- 19
          • Mankato West- 43
        • Austin goal
          • Kory Potach (1P- 0:40; A- Isaac Arnold, Brayden Merritt)
        • Noah Bawek: 37 saves
        • Next game: @ Red Wing (11-9; 5-4 Section 1A) 2/11 @ 2:00 p.m.
          • Pregame @ 1:45 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
          • Packers lost 5-3 vs. Red Wing 1/19

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY
        • 64-51 Win
        • Improve to 9-11
          • Complete season sweep
          • Packers improve to 3-2 vs. Rochester teams
        • Abby Lewis: team high 16 points
        • Colie Justice: 14 points
        • Next game: @ Faribault 2/11

      • #6 BOYS BASKETBALL (18-1; 9-0 Section 1AAA; 14-1 Big Nine) @ CENTURY (2-15; 0-6 Section 1AAAA; 2-11 Big Nine) 2/10 @ 7:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 75-53 Win vs. Red Wing 2/7
        • Panthers coming off 76-49 Loss vs. Owatonna 2/7
        • Packers won 70-32 vs. Century 1/3/17
          • Packers lead 26-15 at halftime
            • Ended game on 36-4 run
          • Duoth Gach: team high 16 points
          • Tate Hebrink: 13 points, 8 steals, 5 assists

      • BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING @ BIG NINE MEET 2/10 @ 5:00

      • DANCE @ SECTION 1A TOURNAMENT KASSON-MANTORVILLE 2/11

      • GYMNASTICS @ RED WING 2/11

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL @ FILLMORE CENTRAL
        • 49-30 Loss
        • Fall to 8-11
        • Athletics trailed 29-14 at halftime
        • Kamis Kuku: team high 12 points
        • Next game: vs. Houston 2/13
          • Final six regular season games at home

      • #10 GIRLS BASKETBALL @ LEROY-OSTRANDER
        • 85-48 Win
        • Improve to 18-4 (SEC W78)
          • Complete season sweep
          • Clinch SEC-West
        • Athletics lead 44-21 at halftime
          • Brooke Walter/Kristi Fett: game high 11 points each at halftime
        • Fett: game high 29 points, 6 blocks
        • Olivia Christianson: 24 points
          • 14 in 2nd half
        • Next game: vs. Hayfield (AA) 2/11
          • Three of final four regular season games at home

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (9-10; 0-2 Section 1A-West; 4-5 Gopher Conference) VS. #9 NEW RICHLAND-H-E-G (18-2; 9-1 Section 2AA; 7-1 Gopher Conference) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Game #13 vs. AA school (5-7)
        • Coming off 77-45 Loss vs. Maple River (AA) 2/7
        • Panthers coming off 58-55 Loss @ #8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/7
        • Blossoms lost 72-53 @ NRHEG 1/17
          • Seth Bedenbaugh: team high 16 points
          • Max Romeo/Gabe Hagen: 13 points each

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (9-12; 1-5 Section 1A-West; 5-5 Gopher Conference) @ NEW RICHLAND-H-E-G (17-5; 7-1 Section 2AA; 10-0 Gopher Conference) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Game #12 vs. AA school (4-7)
        • Coming off 59-47 Loss @ Maple River (AA) 2/7
        • Panthers coming off 65-45 Win vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2/7
        • Blossoms lost 81-59 vs. NRHEG 1/17
          • Blossoms trailed 32-29 at halftime
            • Outscored 49-30 in 2nd half
          • FG: 17/45 (37%)
          • 3PT: 5/11 (45%)
          • FT: 20/33 (60%)

 

  • GRAND MEADOW

 

      • BOYS BASKETBALL (10-10; 9-10 Section 1A-West) @ HOUSTON (4-15; 3-13 Section 1A-East) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7
        • Hurricanes coming off 60-41 Win vs. Lansing Kee (Lansing, IA) 2/9
        • Larks won 65-46 vs. Houston 1/23
          • Larks lead 30-15 at halftime
            • Outscored Hurricanes 35-31 at halftime
          • Colt Landers (8th grade): team high 22 points

      • GIRLS BASKETBALL (15-7; 14-3 Section 1A-West) VS. SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (8-13; 6-10 Section 1A-East) 2/10 @ 7:15 P.M.
        • Coming off 80-64 Win vs. Mabel-Canton 2/7
        • Lions coming off 92-28 Loss vs. #10 Lyle-Pacelli 2/6
        • Larks won 61-34 @ Schaeffer 1/3/17
          • Larks lead 32-18 at halftime
            • Outscored Lions 29-16 in 2nd half
          • Jordyn Glynn: 21 points
          • Riley Queensland: 15 points

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BOYS BASKETBALL @ #2 CALEDONIA
      • 91-50 Loss
      • Fall to 10-7
      • Next game: @ Blooming Prairie 2/13

    • GIRLS BASKETBALL VS. CALEDONIA
      • 73-64 Loss
      • Drop to 6-12
      • Next game: @ La Crescent 2/13