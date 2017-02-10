Austin man dies in Thursday night house fire

The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department, the Mower County Sheriff’s Department and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to a fire with a fatality on the 1500 block of 29th Avenue Southwest Thursday evening.

Authorities reported that 58-year old Michael James Langan of Austin was found deceased in the kitchen of the home. Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy stated that his son, 19-year old Dakota Langan had broken out an east bedroom window on the south side of the house when firefighters, assisted by Austin Police officers finished breaking out the window and pulled him to safety. Langan was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with smoke-related injuries. His condition was unknown at last word or whether he had been released.

Chief McCoy also noted that a firefighter, who was not identified, was also treated for injuries at the hospital and was released.

Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi reported that Dakota Langan called authorities at 7:38 p.m. Thursday night to report that both the house and his father were on fire. McCoy stated that the fire was put out fairly quickly and the scene was cleared at approximately 10 p.m., although a crew stayed on site to make sure it remained secure. The house suffered fire and smoke damage, and a State Fire Marshall is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.